“Shout Out to the TV Provider”: Deion Sanders Jr., JJ McCarthy, and the Football World React to Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Ending in a Big Fight

Players scrum at midfield following Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines.

Players scrum at midfield following Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines. Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It seems the Ohio State Buckeyes weren’t done throwing hands even after their matchup against the Michigan Wolverines ended this Saturday.

Despite facing the favored Buckeyes on the road, the Wolverines kept their win streak alive against their Big Ten rivals. The 2023 CFP champions even managed to knock Ohio State out of the B1G Championship, but it was when they went to demonstrate their territorial conquest that trouble ensued.

After defeating the Buckeyes for the fourth straight year, 13-10, Michigan players attempted to plant a flag (with a bold M on it) in the middle of the field. It’s a tradition often seen in CFB games, where the winning team plants the flag to assert dominance over their opponents. Linebacker Kenneth Murray did the same to Ohio State back in 2017, much to the dismay of the fans.

But this week, it wasn’t the fans who seemed upset—it was also the Buckeyes squad, who appeared furious. It started with edge rusher Derrick Moore carrying the flag to midfield, which led to some back-and-forth. Then punches were thrown, and kicks too. Both sides landed some solid jabs, with several players getting maced by the authorities.

And all of this fight was broadcast on live TV — something Deion Sanders Jr. (son of Deion Sanders) seemed to appreciate. As someone who specializes in recording and sharing moments with the world, he couldn’t help but admire how the camera crew captured “the high wide angle so we can enjoy the full fight.”

Another person who seemed to enjoy the fight was Vikings QB JJ McCarthy. Having won the national championship with U-M last year, he’s all too familiar with how intense things can get when the team wins. He expressed his appreciation for the celebration—and perhaps the fight—as part of the game.

However, not many viewed the post-game fight as part of the game. Robert Griffin III, for example, shared a brief clip of the altercation and wrote, “No place for this in the game. EVER”

Skip Bayless, too, wasn’t happy with how things transpired after the game. However, he mentioned that while planting flags isn’t his style, what the Buckeyes did (throw punches) was justified. He was rather pleased that the home team managed to snatch the flag away.

According to Zach Shaw of CBS Sports, Buckeyes DE Jack Sawyer grabbed the flag from Moore’s hands, ripped it off the pole, dropped it to the ground, and stepped on it. It’s quite the image if you want to picture it.

