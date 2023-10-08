“Sick of These Consistent Holes”: Deion Sanders Loses it While Discussing His Son’s Atrocious Sack Numbers, Despite Win Against Arizona

Deion Sanders just bagged his first Pac-12 win. The Buffs ended their two-game losing streak and edged past Arizona by 27-24, improving to 4-2 on the season. While grateful for the win, Coach Prime seemed unhappy with the team’s performance during the post-game conference.

As per ClutchPoints’ Trevor Booth, Sanders showed frustration with QB son Shedeur’s atrociously high sack count. While the win comes as a saving grace for the team, the Buffs will need to perform much better against better teams, and as Deion Sanders said, they should not “accept mediocrity” at this crucial point.

Deion Sanders Not Satisfied with Buffs’ Performance

At the post-game conference, ClutchPoints reported that Sanders looked less than happy despite the win. After all, the Colorado squad ended the first half in a 17-14 deficit. Coach Prime said,

“We played like hot garbage. We got to figure this out. I’m sick of it. We had really diligent meetings. And we tried to figure this out. I expect to win in a better fashion than that… I don’t accept mediocrity. We’re better than that. We really are better than that.”

They are better than that. After all, the team is seeing a complete turnaround from its performance in the past seasons. However, they still sit second-to-last in the country in sacks allowed at 5.2. Today, Shedeur Sanders was sacked five times for 48 yards and Colorado collected 8 penalties for 65 yards. And clearly coach is not happy with this number. He said of Sheduer,

“You think he is happy being the most-sacked guy? He’s sick of it.. I’m sick of these consistent holes that we’re displaying and the penalties… I apologize for my anger today.”

The defense and Shedeur Sanders’ last-minute late drive to set up a game-winning field goal came in clutch today to help Colorado clinch this victory. And young Sanders seemed pleased with himself, despite his atrocious sack counts and dad’s disapproving demeanor.

Shedeur Sanders Contradicts Coach?

Contrary to how Coach Prime acted, Shedeur seemed quite satisfied with the team’s performance. “They simply left too much time on the clock,” said Sanders, “And you know what mode we went, we went Brady mode,” he said with a smirk. The 21-year-old celebrated the victory in style and went straight to the Arizona State student section after the win to throw up his shimmery Rolex.

Speaking of what Colorado has to improve on, Shedeur said,

“All 11 players got to do the right thing on each play. It can’t be 10 players and one player’s not. It’s just something that I feel like us as players, we got to get together and put a stop to the badness that’s going on with the slow starts.”

Satisfied or not, a loss today would’ve put the team at Boulder in a tough spot in terms of their Bowl bid. But the road ahead is just getting tougher. The Buffs’ next two home games are also crucial opportunities to bag six wins for Bowl eligibility. It still might be too early to predict anything, but one thing’s for sure, Colorado needs to bring a much tougher competition to fulfill their aspirations.