Stephen A. Smith Injury Update: Did Celebrity All Star Coach Get Injured Practicing Against Micah Parsons?

While practicing for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, sportscaster turned coach, Stephen A. Smith suffered an unfortunate ankle injury and was even rushed to the hospital. However, that didn’t stop the ‘First Take’ host from coaching the highly anticipated matchup the following day.

In the celebrity game that took place on Friday night, Smith’s team (Team Stephen A.) faced off against the team coached by his co-host, Sharpe (Team Shannon), resulting in a 100-91 victory for the latter. Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, known for his skills on the gridiron, impressed with 37 points, 16 rebounds, and four steals, earning him the MVP title.

The news of Smith’s injury was first revealed by Molly Qerim on “First Take,” with Smith undergoing tests at the hospital. The incident happened when Stephen A., known for his disdain for the Cowboys, was practicing with Micah Parsons, the star player for the Cowboys, a day before the game.

Though initially reported he was injured because of Parson’s crossover move, Stephen A. Smith later clarified that he slipped on sweat on the court, resulting in a trip to the hospital for X-rays on his ankle. Despite the setback, Smith thanked the NBA for their medical assistance and continued coaching the game with his ankle in a brace and walking boot.

It’s also worth mentioning the players featured on Smith’s roster — former NBA star Metta World Peace, basketball entertainer Jack Ryan, singer/actress Jennifer Hudson, singer AJ McLean, and Texans QB CJ Stroud. In contrast, Sharpe’s team featured NFL player Conor Daly, actor Quincy Isaiah, streamer Kai Cenat, actor Dylan Wang, and WNBA all-star Jewell Loyd.

Fans React to Stephen A. Smith’s Injury

When news of Stephen A. Smith‘s minor injury surfaced on Friday morning, fans couldn’t resist poking fun at the sports analyst. Some shared funny GIFs, while others expressed skepticism about him coaching a basketball team. One user even joked about Smith going up against Micah Parsons, who is nearly half his age, suggesting it might not have been the best idea.

Despite hailing from diverse backgrounds, all the players gave their best, making the matchup incredibly entertaining. What added to the excitement was the cutting-edge LED court, which tracked players’ movements in real time, creating a dynamic visual experience for the fans. This groundbreaking game marked the first-ever basketball match played on an LED court, taking the hype to a whole new level.