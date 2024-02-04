Taylor Swift Getting Japan Embassy’s Assurance Doesn’t Sit Well With NFL Fans: “No One Cares”

Taylor Swift is poised to resume her Eras Tour on the 7th of February starting from Tokyo. However, given that her tour dates coincide with the Super Bowl, Swifties are speculating on how the pop sensation can manage to join her man at the SB. Notably, even the Embassy of Japan has entered the conversation.

Advertisement

The Japanese Embassy has assured fans that the 12-time Grammy winner can return to the States from Japan on time. The post suggests, despite the challenges of a 12-hour flight and a 17-hour time difference, Taylor can make it to Vegas for SB, if she departs Tokyo on the evening of 10th February, right after her concert.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C24sxz5uqU6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While the information brings relief and joy to Swifties, it has not been well-received by some NFL fans. They flooded the post to share what they considered irrelevant content. Fans assert that NFL Insiders like Ian Rapoport should focus solely on football-related reporting and refrain from providing excessive coverage of the “Blank Space” singer and her boyfriend Kelce. They said,

Fans wrote,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Liverpudlian61/status/1753852298936353159?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Other criticizing Rapport said,

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Liverpudlian61/status/1753852419556151406?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Taylor Swift has been receiving a lot of unwarranted hate lately, given her increased appearances at football games and NFL reporting. A fan at the Championship game last Sunday even yelled at Taylor that she “ruined football.” However, many have slammed such criticisms, including analysts and Taylor’s new bestie Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes Calls Out “Losers”

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes has grown closer to Taylor in the past few months, particularly since her romantic involvement with Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce began. She has been spotted alongside pop-sensation in her suite, celebrating the Chiefs victories.

Brittany has come forward to defend her newfound bestie against the hate she is receiving from individuals Taylor has referred to as “Chads, Dads, and Brads”. Taking to Instagram, Brittany utilized a quote from Charles Barkley, who stated earlier this week, “If you are screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined football, you’re a loser”. Brittany echoed that sentiment, saying, “Let them Know”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Liverpudlian61/status/1753892915259326782?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite becoming the target of some NFL fans, Brittany has garnered praise from Swifties for embracing Tay-Tay and standing up for her against critics. The two have developed a strong rapport, often seen sharing special hugs and handshakes. The two have even met outside of the stadium with Patrick’s wife accompanying the 12-time Grammy winner on her birthday and the two roamed the streets of New York hand in hand.

Taylor has made a significant impact on the NFL and the Chiefs, both in terms of revenue and viewership. Her entanglement with the NFL has boosted the brand value of the Chiefs and the league by nearly $330m as per CBS 8. Her relationship with Kelce has single-handedly increased female viewership, especially among teenage girls. She has given fathers across America something to bond over with their daughters.

However, people are still angry over the times, she is being shown on NFL television broadcasts, even though the number is quite small. The 49ers and Chiefs will play Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET and even though it’s not official, Taylor will likely attend the biggest game of the season.