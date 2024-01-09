“So Proud of You”: Ecstatic Simone Biles Applauds LSU Gymnast’s Debut Win at a 9.925

The annual Gym 101 showcase witnessed spectacular collegiate performances, including the recent Lousiana State University vs. Ohio State University battle. With a narrow 0.2-point difference, LSU took the crown for the match. And amidst many congratulatory messages for the team, Simone Biles cheered for a fellow Texas dweller.

Amari Drayton was responsible for the floor and vault performances that night. With incredible choreography and twists and turns in the air, she walked away with a near-perfect 9.925 score. Surprisingly, it was the freshman’s first-ever collegiate meet, and Biles couldn’t be happier to witness her trainee from her home gym in Texas stand out. LSU’s official gymnastics page gave a shout-out to the young icon and created waves on the internet.

Drayton was brought in as a last-minute replacement. Senior Kiya Johnson, who intended to be on the floor, had to back out due to an injury at the last minute. With a brand new vault routine in front of her, the freshman seemed unfazed by the pressure and got through. Biles took to X to celebrate her trainee’s jaw-dropping debut.

“that’s our girl

so proud of you amari.”

Biles’ family-owned gym houses many talents, and Drayton happens to be one of them. Her iconic performance gave LSU the small but much-needed edge to beat the Ohio State University team. Coach Jay Clark was elated to see the freshman outperform his expectations, considering how Drayton wasn’t aware of the vault and her participation until the very last minute. Speaking after the event, Clark called Amari Drayton’s performance spectacular.

“We got to see a freshman do something spectacular…Amari came through for us.”

Other teammates that built up the winning routine included champions like Sierra Ballard and Olivia Dunne on the floor, Haleigh Bryant as the all-rounder gymnast star of the show, and many more. Drayton’s debut made her teammates and coach proud, and Biles seemed ecstatic to cheer for a fellow Texan.

Gymnastic championships are all about finesse and routine, and Biles has shone brightly during her moments on stage. Recently, fans were fortunate to witness her get back on the vaults for the Antwerp World Championships. This proved to be the Olympian’s epic comeback.

How did Simone Biles deal with performance pressure upon returning to the stage?

In 2021, Biles suffered from a serious case of ‘twisties’ that forced her out of the Tokyo Olympics. That’s when she decided to take an extended break. She stayed on a break for two years before returning on her terms with Cecile Landi’s support. And her iconic return was a testament to the wonders a break could do to an athlete’s mental health.

Antwerp witnessed the Olympic hero weave her magic on the vaults in her first international stage performance after the break. With several complicated moves, Biles rose to the top and bagged four gold medals at the World Championships. Her fans knew she was one of the most decorated athletes in the world for a reason, and the star showcased exactly why.