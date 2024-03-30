“Do People Know He Won the Heisman?”: Watching Jayden Daniels Get Sidelined, NFL Veteran Goes Off On Broncos Podcast

The Denver Broncos parted ways with their expensive big-money signing Russell Wilson. Many thought that they would sign an experienced shot-caller in free agency but the $35.5 million in dead money has left them in a precarious position. The franchise will look for a rookie QB in the draft and would be willing to give up substantial draft capital to achieve that.

And one of the premier options they are considering is 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Broncos’ personnel attended LSU’s Pro Day and met with Daniels after the completion of the Pro Day. Many feel they are doing their due diligence before they make any final decision regarding the pick trade.

Former Offensive Lineman and current NFL analyst, Brian Baldinger joined the DNVR Broncos Podcast and was asked if meeting Daniels meant that the franchise would pull off something this thrilling or if they were just being thorough and covering all of their bases. Baldinger reminded everyone that Jayden had a sensational year and he is the current Heisman winner.

However, the Broncos fans might want to reign in that excitement because given that he is one of the best QBs in this draft, there is no way he will fall to 12th in the draft order. Baldinger feels that Denver would have to be assertive in their approach for him if he is someone they want because LSU’s shot-caller possesses a special set of skills which makes him a great dual-threat QB. He said,

“Do people know he won a Heisman? I feel like people mention Jayden Daniels as they forget the type of year this kid just had. He was sensational. I don’t know, it’s hard to believe that he would ever be there at 12. I think the Broncos got to be super-aggressive in order to get Jayden Daniels if that’s the guy they covet. He’s got a unique skill set. “

Baldinger feels Payton wouldn’t make the same mistake that he made in 2017 when he missed out on Patrick Mahomes. If he is set on getting one of the top QBs in the draft, he won’t be making the same mistake again. The Broncos would have to part with a lot of draft capital for the Heisman winner as he is predicted to be a top 5 pick in the draft.

Jayden Daniels NFL Draft Predictions

Jayden Daniels completed 52 out of 56 passes on Pro Day after he refused to throw at the Combine. While it was a solid workout as per analysts, it however had no bearing on his draft stock, unlike McCarthy whose draft position soared after Michigan’s Pro Day. If a team has their heart set on him, this won’t color their opinion of him, and neither will it remove any doubts about his frame.

While Caleb Williams has already solidified his position at the top as the first overall pick, the rest of the top five positions are up for grabs, as Drake Maye, Daniels, and McCarthy now battle to be picked as 2nd QB from the draft. Mike Tannenbaum predicts Daniels to be 3rd overall pick, while the Ringer using the scouting report made by Danny Kelly, sees him as 2nd overall pick.

CBS Sports Mock draft projects Daniels as the 2nd overall pick, where he lands in Washington. However, Charles McDonald through Yahoo Sports places LSU man outside the top 10, with the Patriots trading down from 3rd to get their man at 11th.

PFF, Fox Sports, and Bleacher Report, all envision Daniels going as the 3rd overall pick as per their mock drafts, while the Athletic also sees him as going second. The overall consensus is that he is going to be a top-three pick. Many predict the Raiders, the Broncos, and the Vikings are three prospective teams with 11th, 12th, and 13th picks respectively who might be willing to trade up to get a top QB.

The Commanders are open to trading their 2nd overall pick for additional draft capital and might be willing to hear offers. Minnesota with 2 first-round picks is in the best position to trade up. Other teams would have to give a lot more future capital to draft any QB in the top five. Denver and the Raiders would have to part with at least 3-round picks to get Daniels.