Skip Bayless Calls Out the NFL for Severely Underrating Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner and is shaping up to be unlike previous editions, with no clear-cut No. 1 pick in sight until draft day. Recently, Abdul Carter, Cam Ward, and Travis Hunter have emerged as the top contenders in most mock drafts. However, one name is glaringly absent—despite being projected at No. 1 just weeks ago—Shedeur Sanders. And if you ask Skip Bayless, that’s an absolute disgrace.

The veteran sportscaster has never been one to hold back. So, it was unsurprising to see him call out the NFL community for failing to recognize how much of a special talent the Buffs’ QB is. In Bayless’s eyes, Shedeur Sanders should easily be the No. 1 overall pick.

Why so? For starters, Bayless believes Shedeur Sanders has the best composure among the prospects. To him, the fact that the Buffs QB took 90 sacks over two seasons yet still racked up 62 TDs and 11 INTs in that span proves Sanders’ ability to deliver results despite setbacks.

“It sounds like the NFL is shockingly underrating Shedeur Sanders. I said from the start of this past football season that he would be the first pick in the draft, and nothing I saw changed that stance. This kid is as tough as they come, and he is as clutch as they come,” said Bayless.

Secondly, Bayless praised Deion Sanders’ son for his exceptional accuracy. His 74.2% completion rate is a testament to that. Last but not least, Bayless is a big fan of Sanders’ aura compared to other prospects. He believes Shedeur possesses a rare poise that makes him seem ready for the big stage.

“Deadly accurate—long, medium, short. Rare poise and a rare command of the game. The hardest position to play in sports, and he’s got it mastered,” the analyst continued.

All that said, Shedeur Sanders wasn’t the only Buffs star who Bayless was bullish on.

Travis Hunter to be the “greatest all-around player ever to play in the NFL”?

For Skip Bayless, Travis Hunter is the second-best player in this year’s draft after Shedeur Sanders—a contrarian take when compared to most mock drafts. However, his claim comes with a condition: it depends on which position Hunter chooses to specialize in at the NFL level.

Regardless, the former First Take analyst envisions a bright future for Hunter—one that could make him even better than “Dad” Deion Sanders.

“Travis Hunter is the second-best player in this draft, but again, it’s all about the position each of these two young men play. If I’m going just on need, Shedeur should go one to Tennessee, Cam Ward should go second, and that would force the Giants at No. 3 to take Travis Hunter. Not a bad consolation prize, considering Travis Hunter will go down as the greatest all-around player ever to play in the NFL.”

Not so surprisingly, Coach Prime gave his approval to Bayless’ takes by liking the Instagram reel where Skip made these comments.

Deion Sanders likes Skip Bayless’ reel where he called out the NFL community for undervaluing Shedeur Sanders’ draft prospects. pic.twitter.com/8Uz7nrG5z0 — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) February 28, 2025

With the draft inching closer, only time will tell if Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter can prove Bayless right. But if Skip’s prediction holds, we may be looking at two generational talents ready to take the league by storm.