“Some People May Not Like You”: Cam Newton Gives Shedeur Sanders a Reality Check After Wale’s Black QB Comparison

When people used to picture an NFL quarterback, the image was almost always the same: a white pocket passer who stayed in the pocket, read defenses, and calmly delivered throws. That’s because, for decades, Black athletes were rarely given the chance to play the position. Teams often steered them away from quarterback altogether, converting them into receivers, running backs, or defensive backs. It wasn’t a matter of talent—it was about perception and outdated thinking.

Advertisement

Eventually, a new wave of Black quarterbacks changed the narrative. Players like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair, etc, redefined the position by showcasing dual-threat abilities—combining elite athleticism with a strong arm. But in doing so, they unintentionally helped create a new stereotype: that Black quarterbacks are athletes first, passers second.

On Cam Newton’s podcast, rapper Wale emphasized that teams have often required Black QBs to be exceptional in ways that go beyond traditional quarterbacking just to give them a shot. Vick brought electrifying speed and a cannon arm, Cam had unmatched power and presence, and Lamar was a once-in-a-generation athlete. These traits helped them break through the barriers that still existed.

And that brings us to Shedeur Sanders.

Unlike those before him, Shedeur doesn’t fit the dual-threat mold. He isn’t a blazing runner or a bulldozer on the move. He’s just an incredibly accurate passer with a deep understanding of the game. But in an NFL still clinging to outdated expectations—especially when it comes to Black quarterbacks—being just a great passer isn’t always enough.

Shedeur’s confidence, candor, and willingness to speak his mind have rubbed some people the wrong way. His bold personality, on and off the field, challenges the NFL’s unspoken rules of how they expect quarterbacks, especially Black quarterbacks, to behave. Teams often look for humility, relatability, and “leadership presence,” but the standard is stricter when it comes to players who don’t fit the traditional mold.

To make matters more complicated, his father, Deion Sanders, is also outspoken and unapologetically himself. That likely amplified concerns for some teams. Rather than confront Coach Prime directly, organizations opted to leak anonymous reports that criticized Shedeur’s character, professionalism, and potential fit as a franchise QB. It’s the nature of the business—when people can’t say something publicly, they let whispers do the damage.

” Freedom of speech is not free. Everything you say and everything you do is a way for people to judge you in some type of context. What Shedeur was doing, what Shedeur was saying, what his father was saying, and I have utmost respect for Prime in a way that his father has engulfed his children in a way. When you put a microscope to, okay, you’re playing QB, you’re coming to this league, you understand how we doing certain things, there are certain things you got to incorporate too.”

Cam Newton, no stranger to criticism himself, explained it best: Relatability and likability are overrated. “Not everyone’s going to like you,” he said—and that’s something Shedeur Sanders must come to terms with.

“Listen, and this is coming from this. There’s so much relatability to what Shedeur went through that I can relate to as well. Some people may not like you. They just don’t like you. You’ve got to be fine with that.”

There’s also the matter of perception. In today’s NFL, people only notice a quarterback if he clearly stands out as the most talented player on his team, especially when he doesn’t fit the prototypical mold. But having Travis Hunter on the field with him may have hurt Shedeur’s visibility. With so much focus on the Heisman winner’s two-way brilliance, people overlooked Colorado alum’s calm efficiency and pinpoint accuracy. Ironically, that spotlight imbalance gave QBs like Cam Ward an edge in the eyes of scouts.

Still, breaking norms is never easy, but Shedeur Sanders is already reshaping expectations in his own way. Now, he just needs to keep his head down and stay focused, letting his work and talent speak for themselves. If he continues to grind, the Browns—or any team he plays for—won’t be able to overlook him. And when his opportunity comes, he needs to seize it with both hands and make the most of it.