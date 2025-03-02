“My Brother Has a Better One”: Jaxson Dart on Having the Perfect Name for a Quarterback

Jaxson Dart is one of the few NFL prospects from the Ole Miss Rebels, and he has been nothing short of impressive at the Scouting Combine. While he’s not yet part of the high-pick conversations, he has certainly shown that he is worthy of his name, leading the SEC last year in completion percentage and passing yards, and even topping the nation with a passer rating.

Advertisement

Having Dart as a last name is a dream for any quarterback, and Jaxson takes pride in it. During his NFL Combine media day, he shared this with Mike Florio and Chris Simms of NFL on NBC, who were both impressed by the name. However, the QB also revealed that while his last name was cool and all, he felt his first name could use some improvement.

In fact, Jaxson seemed a bit envious of his younger brother, who, in his eyes, had the better first name.

“You got a great name too… We were talking to Gunnar Helm yesterday. Jaxson Dart is just a hell of a name. And you can’t control it. I guess you can change your name, but it’s just a great football name,” Florio started off.

In a modest response, Jaxson humbly brushed off the compliment and replied: “My little brother got a better name than that. His name is Diesel Dart.”

This surprised Chris Simms so much that he lauded his parents for their boldness in choosing unique names. “So the parents aren’t afraid to go out with some different names. I like it,” he said.

“I’m a little jealous of that one (my brother’s name). That should have been (me),” Jaxson said in response.

Diesel Dart plays both sides of the ball (primarily WR) for the Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. He has received offers from several colleges already, including his brother’s alma mater, Ole Miss.

Although Diesel’s name stands out a bit more, Chris Simms said that Jaxson’s name is just perfect for a quarterback. And he might be right.

“Yours is pretty damn good for a quarterback. Jaxson Dart sounds pretty damn good. It’s like out of a movie.”

But at the same time, Mike Florio pointed out that such a name comes with added pressure, as the youngster would have to live up to it. And to be honest, he’s already starting to do just that. Jaxson’s Combine workouts were on point, especially his throwing drills, where he was hitting targets with each sling.