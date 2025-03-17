Emmanuel Acho Explains How Agent Rocky Arceneaux Helped Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Amass Millions

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals got the job done. Late Sunday night, per FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, they inked wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to contract extensions. And boy did the Bengals pony up to keep them. They spent a combined $276 million dollars to retain Joe Burrow’s weapons for the foreseeable future.

Neither deal got done as soon as Cincinnati’s fanbase liked. But the Bengals getting both done at all is somewhat surprising. Historically, they’ve not given out boatloads of guaranteed money. But Chase ($112 million) and Higgins ($57.5 million) got hefty figures in that respect.

According to Emmanuel Acho, the wideouts have the same man to thank for this: agent Rocky Arceneaux. He explained why on Twitter/X. In his estimation, Higgins fired his agent and hired Arceneaux – Chase’s agent – in an effort to remain with the Bengals.

Because Arceneaux spoke for both players, they were able to back Cincinnati into a corner. Essentially, unless they kept Higgins, Chase wasn’t going to re-sign. Acho termed this “most favored nations”— a strategy of locking arms to ensure all parties get paid the same.

Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins being the highest paid #1 and #2 wide receivers in NFL history is impressive, but this story on how they did it is even more impressive. Story time: pic.twitter.com/JWBnxGBNjv — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 17, 2025

Acho applauded Chase and Higgins for the “brilliant execution” of their strategy. He also credited the Bengals for getting the deals completed. Now, they just have to figure out how to field a competitive defense next season.

Fans react to Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins contract extensions

Cincinnati’s fanbase has good reason to celebrate on Monday. Even if their offensive line doesn’t improve, the Bengals’ offense should post plenty of points for years to come. The unit averaged 27.8 points per game last season. Only five teams recorded more points than Burrow’s bunch.

However, as you likely know, Cincinnati’s defense was less than stellar in 2024. It yielded 25.5 points per game, eighth-most in the league. And these signings, as great as they are, don’t rectify any of that unit’s problems. As a result, Twitter/X users teased that the Bengals’ future campaigns would resemble last year’s showing.

Bengals defense next yr pic.twitter.com/tzC2TRdtj8 — DLFP (@DLFPtweets) March 17, 2025

Bengals going to have the 33rd ranked defense this year — Sebastian A.L. (@SALivermore) March 17, 2025

Bengals about to be winning games 55-54 — Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) March 17, 2025

Bengals games final scores the next 4 seasons pic.twitter.com/edh67zYMAk — X•VI (@scarfaceGary) March 17, 2025

Burrow made it clear that he wanted both Chase and Higgins in his receiving corps long-term. Cincinnati’s front office obliged at great financial cost. But in the process, they only ensured that their offense would be a fantasy football manager’s dream. If the goal is to contend for Super Bowls, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.