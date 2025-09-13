“You Messed Up”: Cam Newton Holds Chiefs DT Accountable For Justin Herbert’s 19-Yard Run

Former Auburn and NFL star Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the Cricket Celebration Bowl game between Florida A&M University and Howard University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 16, 2023. Credit-Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

After an embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs seemed destined for a statement win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Patrick Mahomes was boasting a 6-1 career record in Week 1 contests, the Chiefs were listed as the betting favorites, and even the public seemed to agree with that, as the majority of the handle was on Kansas City that Friday night.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for many, including Mahomes, Justin Herbert had other plans. The now-six-year veteran torched the Chiefs’ defense for 318 passing yards and three touchdowns, and even took advantage of Chris Jones’ mistakes to seal the game with a picture-perfect 19-yard scramble.

According to Cam Newton, that’s a mistake that Jones needs to atone for. “Sometimes, trying to make a play can mess up the play,” the former Carolina Panther explained during the most recent episode of his 4th & 1 podcast.

“But what are you going to tell Chris Jones? Not to make a play? …I don’t care who it is, Hall of Famer or no famer, you messed up the play. It’s simple. You hear coaches talk about it all the time, do your job… Instead of Chris Jones going outside, which he would contain, he goes inside which gives Justin Herbert the opportunity to scramble for 19 yards and close out the game.”

Even though he’s a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, Jones proved that he’s still susceptible to human error. In the eyes of Newton, it’s a teachable moment for up-and-coming players, as it serves as a reminder to not let “your desires” take precedence over the team surrounding you.

Of course, that’s not to say that there isn’t a bit of nuance to knowing when and where to call your shot.

“That’s what we call a ‘Be Right’ situation. If you decide to go inside, you better be right. So, Chris Jones, Hall of Fame type of defensive end… He’s what we call a wrecker, but he messed up the play.”

Nevertheless, Jones will have to quickly put that mistake behind him, as he and the rest of the Chiefs are preparing for a Super Bowl rematch against the very same Eagles team that decimated them just seven months ago. Should Kansas City hope to avoid reliving the same nightmare again, then they’ll certainly need Jones to be in top form.

Throughout the 44 snaps that he played in the Super Bowl, Jones was able to produce just one hit on the quarterback all night, and he failed to officially record a single tackle in the contest. Of all the Kansas City veterans who struggled that day, Jones’ performance, or lack thereof, was one of the more notable ones.

For better or worse, however, he’ll get what may be his final crack at Philadelphia this Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, while Mahomes will attempt to avoid the first 0-2 regular season start of his career.