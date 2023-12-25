Skip Bayless Makes Himself a Laughing Stock on the Internet After Cowboys Lose Christmas Eve Game to the Dolphins

After a loss to the Bills last week, the Cowboys once again fell short while facing the Dolphins on Christmas Eve. And just like any disappointing week, Skip Bayless made himself a laughing stock on the internet with his hopeless banter.

The ‘Undisputed’ host had his hands over his head in disappointment after the game. While the opponents sealed their playoff spot, America’s team seems to be on a downward spiral. Or at least, that’s what Skip seems to think.

Skip’s Christmas has already turned sour as he took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disappointment with the team. He wrote in the captions, “UnMerry Christmas to me. Scrooged again.” The sports columnist says, sighing, “I just watched my Cowboys predictably lose to the Dolphins 22-20,” followed by, “My soul’s crushed once again.”

Skip then remarked that the Cowboys shouldn’t have taken possession first, which resulted in the Phins driving the ball all the way down the field and scoring their first touchdown. He then added how his team’s effort bore no fruit after failing to score despite running the ball 75 yards in thirteen plays.

America’s team did make a comeback, but it was not what he expected. What caught Skip’s eye is that CeeDee Lamb gained almost 100 yards in the first half and a 49-yard TD but failed to execute any explosive play in the second half of the game.

In Skip’s view, the Cowboys have now lost their ‘confidence’, ‘spark’, ‘spirit’, and ‘way’ at a very crucial point of the season. He once again predicted that his team would probably fall short at home next week against the Lions.

Skip Bayless Has a Meltdown on Social Media

America’s Team only held a one-point lead when they lost possession of the ball in the fourth quarter. Skip feels that the goal-line fumble, if prevented, could have turned this whole thing around.

He even took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent his frustration. He emphasized that the team shouldn’t have used an inexperienced fullback while facing the most explosive offense in the league.

Interestingly, Skip didn’t shy away from taking a jab at his golden boy, Dak Prescott. He consistently roots for the star QB and even dubs him the best NFL MVP prospect. However, he felt very disappointed in the NFL star and felt that he was second-guessing every throw.

Skip’s banter wasn’t taken well by fans, who were quick to take to the comment and bash him for the outbreak. If it’s the Cowboys‘ downfall, some are definitely enjoying it. Nevertheless, Skip might have to go another year with hope for a Super Bowl if his team continues down this road.