Injured Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson Comparison Receives Mixed Response From Fans: “This Is Just Pure Hate”

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are managing the season in the absence of their star quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson, respectively. Regardless of the game time, the fans have discovered unique aspects differentiating the mentalities of the two injured quarterbacks.

On one hand, Joe Burrow is not able to play due to his season-ending wrist injury. He underwent a successful surgery on November 27. The Bengals confirmed a positive outcome, stating he is expected to make a complete recovery. Despite the setback, Burrow demonstrated resilience by supporting his team from the sideline, studying plays, and helping backup Jake Browning. All wearing a noticeable bandage around his right wrist and arm.

On the other hand, Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury in his right shoulder, a displaced fracture in the right glenoid. The Browns quarterback underwent a successful surgery to repair the bone but is also dealing with a high ankle sprain. Deshaun was also seen supporting his team in their game against the Rams, initially on the sidelines and later from a luxury box as the game started. But that didn’t stop the internet from making comments.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1731865050174927218?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

NFL Fans Have Mixed Reactions on Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson’s Contrasting Sideline Support

Fans’ reactions varied to Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow’s contrasting approaches. While Watson opted for the luxury box, Burrow actively stayed on the sideline. Some speculate Deshaun’s confidence in his backup, contrasts with Burrow’s desire to contribute to the team’s offense. Let’s see how fans exhibited their diverse opinions on these quarterback personalities. Some defended him, calling it “pure hate,” while others criticized his perceived lack of support, linking it to a “Deshaun First” attitude.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/crayon34tf/status/1731865245084258811?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thebengalorian/status/1731865431000907812?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CintrixIRL/status/1731866600364454366?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tyhoward71/status/1731892150441218376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ItsShoTime17/status/1731865639386599466?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

‘MLFootball‘s Twitter account highlighted the stark contrast between Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson. Burrow can be seen actively supporting his team from the sidelines and Watson can be seen watching the game from his luxury box with his sunglasses on. In response, fans expressed both support and criticism for Deshaun Watson.