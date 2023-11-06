Stephen A Smith Finds a Trolling Partner in Brandon Graham’s Wife Carlyne Graham After Eagles’ Win Over Cowboys

A thrilling conclusion at Lincoln Financial Field witnessed the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) securing a tight 28-23 victory over the Dallas Cowboys (5-3), allowing them to seize control of the NFC East. The matchup unfolded into a gripping battle that hung in the balance until the last play. In the aftermath, analyst Stephen A Smith did not miss the opportunity to stir the pot and taunt the Cowboys.

Smith was at the game alongside Defensive End Brandon Graham’s wife Carlyne Graham and they added a layer of humor as their reaction to the loss reached new heights of playful taunting. Laughter filled the air as they couldn’t contain their amusement after the final whistle. The analyst’s well-known aversion to the Cowboys, largely due to their fanbase, has been a recurring theme in his commentary.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzSbBIruEo3/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Smith did his iconic laugh that he does without fail after every Cowboys’ loss as Carlyn turned the camera towards him. The devoted Eagles fans reacted to this post by the Philadelphia Eagles, wondering how the analyst, who earlier this week had said the Cowboys still stand a chance at the Super Bowl if they can get their ducks in a row, would react to the loss:

“Can’t wait to watch ESPN to hear what Stephen A says tomorrow. This is going to good.” One of the fans commented.

“That brim is atrocious.” Said another fan, referring to Smith’s hat.

“WELCOME TO YOUR WORST NIGHTMARE CLOWNS.” Stated another Eagles Fan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1721402379428643227?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Dallas Cowboys fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, missing the golden opportunity in the game’s final moments. With a first and five and just 27 seconds remaining, the Cowboys had reached the Eagles’ six-yard line. However, a costly penalty and a pivotal sack dashed their hopes and possibly gifted the NFC East division crown to Philly.

Additionally, Jalen Hurts demonstrated remarkable resilience as he battled through his recurring knee issues, even after a hard hit from Micah Parsons late in the second quarter. Although Hurts left the field briefly and headed to the locker room, he returned promptly, displaying unwavering commitment to the game.

Why is Stephen A Smith a Cowboys Hater?

Stephen A Smith and his animosity toward the Cowboys primarily stems from his disdain for their fanbase, a sentiment he has voiced on multiple occasions. He once elaborated on this during a conversion with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark in February, emphasizing that it’s not the team itself but the “disgusting, nauseating fan base,” that he finds unbearable.

Smith clarified that he holds no ill will towards the Cowboy’s players, attributing his frustration to their fans. In his eyes, there is nothing more satisfying than witnessing a Cowboys fan’s misery. He said:

“That’s who they are. For me, I have nothing against any player on the Dallas Cowboys… it’s their damn fans that get on my nerves.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bykevinclark/status/1623819931472265219?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, Smith’s aversion to the Cowboys is compounded by his on-air partner and arch-nemesis, Skip Bayless, who is a fervent Cowboys fan. Their views on the Cowboys have been a recurring source of debate and tension on their show.