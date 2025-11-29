Michigan Student Botches a Chance to Win $1 Million in Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Pat McAfee hosted his last kicking contest of the season on College GameDay this morning. This time, though, he offered the participating fan a whopping $1 million to kick it through the uprights. But what followed was one of the most botched kicks we’ve ever seen on the program.

Advertisement

To be fair, McAfee always puts on a show with his kicking contest, and this time was no different. With $500k on the line, he picked out a student from the University of Michigan to take on the daunting task of kicking for money… from the 33-yard line. With a rowdy crowd behind him, the kicker, named Grant Silva, stepped up for his first attempt and hooked it wide left. Way left.

But McAfee is a nice guy and an entertainer, and he wanted to give the kid another shot. After all, Silva revealed it was his first kick attempt ever. McAfee even upped the ante, doubling the reward to $1 million if Silca made the second kick.

PAT DOUBLED THE MONEY FOR THE SECOND KICK ATTEMPT pic.twitter.com/M3JN2kVzkU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 29, 2025

Unfortunately, the student botched the second kick as well, once again hooking it wide left. It was hard to watch as Silva realized $1 million just slipped through his fingers. But at the same time, it was hard to blame him, as there was a ton of pressure leading up to the kick.

In reaction to the video, fans naturally expressed their disappointment. “Hooked it,” one wrote.

“Loser lol,” another piled on.

Other fans related the kick to other bad ones they’ve seen from professional kickers in recent weeks.

“Worse than Eagles’ Jake Elliott doinked field goal late in the game losing to the Bears,” someone said.

“Didn’t do any better or worse than the starting kicker for Alabama lol,” a user joked.

Didn’t do any better or worse than the starting kicker for Alabama lol #RollTide — TheKicker (@10CavLemasters) November 29, 2025

At the end of the day, the kicking contest is just supposed to be a fun event that McAfee hosts throughout the CFB season. Only one fan made the kick in the first year he ran it. Then last year, three more added their names to the list. This season, at least five participants have successfully made the kick. All in all, McAfee has paid over $1.7 million out of his own bank account for the event.

Regardless, we’ve seen some bad kicks on the show before. But considering the stakes, this was about as bad as it gets. At least Grant didn’t hit anyone in the crowd or break a window in the building to the right.