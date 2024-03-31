Colorado Just Got Its First Cybertruck & Unsurprisingly, it Belongs to Deion Sanders’ Stylish Son Shedeur

Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur has always had a knack for splurging on fashion and luxurious items. Being a college athlete with a whopping NIL value of 4.1 million [per On3], he doesn’t hesitate to indulge in his interests. His latest purchase? A Tesla Cybertruck, which not only signifies luxury but is also a milestone as he becomes the first to own one in the state of Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders’ flair for the extraordinary continues to captivate attention yet again. In a recent video posted by “Well Off Media,” a channel run by his elder brother, Deion Sanders Jr, Shedeur offered a sneak peek at his brand new Cybertruck.

While Deion Sanders Jr. expressed his awe at seeing the Tesla Cybertruck up close for the first time, the Colorado Buffaloes QB revealed to his fans that he had received his new car only a day prior. Some might think it’s just a regular Cybertruck, but Shedeur Sanders is always a step ahead. “The best of the best. It’s a Cyberbeast,” is how Shedeur explains it.

Later on, Shedeur slipped into his Cyberbeast, turning up the music and dancing to the beats next to his stylish vehicle.

Who can blame him? After all, when you’re a 22-year-old millionaire with one of the most substantial NIL deals in your pocket, indulging in a $100,000 car seems like the perfect way to celebrate life’s luxuries.

Deion Sanders’ Response to Shedeur’s Latest Cybertruck Would Be Fascinating

Shedeur Sanders’ love for extravagant expenditures goes beyond just buying a Cybertruck. Before the start of the 2023 college football season, the Colorado quarterback caught everyone’s attention by purchasing a new luxurious Maybach. Sanders indulged in purchasing a luxury car that cost $200,000 using his earnings from NIL deals.

Coach Prime personally announced the news on social media in a video expressing excitement, stating,

“Riding with my son. I’m riding with my son. There’s a whole lot going on, man. It wasn’t like this when I was in college.”

As Shedeur secures the first Cybertruck in Colorado, fans wish to watch Coach Prime’s reaction when he enters his son’s cutting-edge ride. Shedeur’s courageous decision has definitely raised the family’s swagger to a new level, moving a step ahead from even the iconic reputation of Coach Prime himself.