Jason Kelce Recalls Eating Turtle Soup at a Fancy Dinner in New Orleans With Wife Kylie Kelce

In recanting his favorite food stops in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana, former Philadelphia Eagle, Jason Kelce, found himself enjoying the full array of culinary delights that the city had to offer. From Po Boy to local baked goods and pineapple soda, the seven-time pro bowler found himself savoring every meal.

Advertisement

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce cited ‘Clancy’s’ as his most notable experience. After noting that the upscale restaurant was known for its fried oysters, the championship former center informed his brother about the Oyster recall that hit New Orleans just days before the Super Bowl.

“There was an oyster recall while we were down, so we didn’t eat any of the oysters. All of Barstool got sick. They were all getting the norovirus from the oysters.”

The state health department issued a recall on oysters in the east Lake Borgne area after 15 patrons reported illnesses following their order of mollusks. With his menu options limited, Kelce said that him and his wife Kylie opted for the Cajun-style turtle soup.

“That’s ****ed up man… They are eating turtles. Turtles don’t deserve that.” Travis joked. Kelce stood his ground, “Now that I know that I know what they taste like, I’m gonna keep eating them.”

Curious about which part of the turtle is actually consumed, the star TE inquired “What do you eat? Do you eat the leg?” The former Eagle humorously admitted “I think you eat the… Yea, I have no idea. I’m not going to lie.”

Thankfully, for both Kelce and the Bayou, there’s no shortage of excellent cuisine surrounding the Big Easy.

Kelce talks Super Bowl parties

In detailing how he spent his Super Bowl weekend, the six-time All Pro lineman joked that while he did manage to have a good time, not all of it was rainbows and sunshine.

“I went to a New Heights party, I went to a [Chris] Stapleton concert, and then outside of that I just lost all of my money to the casino.”

Managing to enjoy some of the festivities along the way, Kelce ultimately failed to get over his lost wagers in New Orleans. Given the proximity of the venue, in addition to his past winnings, Kelce tried to take another stroll before following for the house’s trap “I thought we’d just keep this rolling… Yea, it didn’t work this time.”

With the 40-22 bashing at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX still fresh, it’s encouraging to see the Kansas City Chiefs’ veteran pass catcher in good spirits.

As he continues to contemplate the future of his football career, fans will simply have to wait and see what is to come next for Travis Kelce.