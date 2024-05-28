Despite Having a Charming Personality, Travis Kelce Reveals Why He Would Never Make a Good Mascot

Travis Kelce has become the poster boy of the NFL over the past year. And he is now known for his gentlemanly demeanor, something you’d expect from a charismatic man who’s dating Taylor Swift. So, it’s only natural to assume that the star TE would be a gentle and well-behaved mascot for any sports team. Fans, however, were quite surprised when they found out that it’s quite the opposite, as Travis thrives on scaring away kids.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce revealed that if he were to be a mascot for the Chiefs, he would go unhinged and chase away kids, which isn’t what a mascot is typically known for. “This is probably why I could never be a mascot. I would just go full throttle the whole time and just terrorize the kids,” cheekily revealed Travis.

“I think I’m pro-scaring kids… Kids need to be scared,” chimed in brother Jason in agreement. From an outsider’s lens, hearing two brothers get excited over scaring kids is truly weird. But it all made sense when Travis revealed that he and his brother are like this because of their dad, Ed Kelce, who never missed a chance to scare them when they were little.

“We both are [the way we are] because our dad used to scare the sh*t out of us. Big Ed is very pro seeing the kids going nuts,” said Travis. Jason agreed, and called scaring kids a “Kelce pastime.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

Safe to say, being a kid in the Kelce household must be a terrifying experience. Unfortunately for Jason’s daughter Bennett, she can’t seem to run away from spooky experiences outside her home as well.

Jason Kelce Narrates How Eagles’ Mascot Swoop Scared the Lights Out of His Daughter

The concept of a mascot came into being as a solution to serve as a symbol of team spirit, community, and fun. Mascots, unlike Travis’ interpretation, were never meant to scare people away. It’s the exact opposite. Unfortunately for young Bennett, the Philadelphia Eagles mascot, Swoop, did what her uncle would have loved to do as a mascot — scare away kids, albeit intentionally.

Jason Kelce, in the same episode of New Heights, reminisced about one of Bennett’s recent visits to the Eagles stadium. Bennett apparently came across Swoop, who fascinated her as she gazed at the dancing mascot from afar. Swoop’s moves enamoured the two-year-old, forcing her parents to take her to the mascot. But as she got nearer, she grew terrified, as it was nothing but a giant eagle.

“She’s like, let’s go over there [towards Swoop, the Philadelphia Eagles mascot]…. We get over there and she freezes,” Jason recounted. “The look on her face right here in this picture [a portrait of Jason’s daughter in a frightened state], this is exactly what she looked like the entire time Swoop was within striking distance. It was a bit much… But yeah, I think Benny from a distance was like, ooh, a bird. And then we got closer, and she was like, that’s not a bird. She was terrified.”

Despite the weird idiosyncrasies of the brothers, it also shows their playful nature. It’s commendable how the two are still kids at heart despite having achieved so much fame and money.