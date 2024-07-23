August Reunion Is ‘Possible’ as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Maintain Long-Distance Relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift now face the challenges of a long-distance relationship due to their professional commitments. While the pop sensation is currently on her “Eras Tour” in Europe, Kelce is attending the Chiefs’ training camp, which limits his ability to jet off to Europe and cheer for his beau from the audience. Despite these obstacles, the power couple seems dedicated to making it work.

As it turns out, Swift has a break scheduled in her Era Tour, starting on August 21, 2024, which could be a chance for them to reunite and spend time together before the NFL season kicks off on September 5, 2024.

At present, the Chiefs training camp is in progress. Rookies arrived on July 16, veterans joined on July 20, and public practices opened on July 21 and will continue till August 15.

Meanwhile, Swift’s tour includes performances in Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, and Vienna before concluding with five shows at Wembley Stadium in London from August 15 to August 20.

Going by this schedule, Taylor Swift will be able to attend the third preseason game between the Chiefs and the Bears on August 23. She will also be able to watch the season opener between the Chiefs and the Ravens on September 5 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Since Swift’s International Eras Tour will kick off again in Toronto on November 14, she will have the opportunity to catch Chiefs games during weeks including 2, 3, 4, 5, and 10. Swift might skip Week 7, 8, and 9 matchups because the ‘Cruel Summer’ hitmaker will perform at her US leg of the Eras Tour from October 18 to November 3 before flying out to Toronto.

As per a source from US Weekly, Taylor is looking forward to spending time with her beau and rekindling the romance at his home in Kansas City during the Eras Tour break.

“Taylor’s been having fun decorating his Kansas City [place], and she’s looking forward to the simple joys of being together,” the insider said. However, how are they keeping the love alive with both of them on different continents?

How Travis and Taylor Are Keeping Their Relationship Strong: Insiders Report

Travis and Taylor are putting in all the effort and love to make their long-distance relationship work, as per reports from multiple sources. According to an insider who spoke with People on July 22, the couple is dedicated to keeping their connection strong:

“It’s definitely tough to be apart but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other. They’re so in love and very, very happy together. All their friends and family can see it.”

Not only do Kelce and Swift prioritize their relationship, but they also stay connected daily through FaceTime and text messages, as shared by the source from US Weekly.

Balancing a relationship with a career is important for any person — be it celebrities or common people. In light of that, Kelce is fully committed to both his NFL career and his love story with Swift.

“Football is definitely still his priority, but so is his relationship. He makes romantic gestures to show he’s thinking of her when they’re apart. She’s going to try to attend as many games as possible.”

Having said that, the Taylor Swift Eras Tour is set to conclude on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. With the tour wrapping up, Swift may have more leisure time to potentially attend Chiefs games, especially if the team advances to the playoffs, where she would likely be there to show her support for her beau, chasing the three-peat.