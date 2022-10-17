Superman Josh Allen’s Jump Over Chiefs Defender Gifts Fans Another Viral Bills Clip

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a tremendous day on the field against the Kansas City Chiefs. His leap over defender Justin Reid was the highlight of the contest.

The Bills versus Chiefs clash was one of the most highly anticipated games and it sure turned out to be an entertaining affair. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, the two modern day greats took each other on and this time, the Bills QB had the last laugh.

Before the Sunday night encounter, Mahomes and Allen had faced each other 4 times out of which, 3 had gone in favor of Patrick. Moreover, two of those three wins came in playoffs which is why, this win would be extra pleasing for Josh.

With 2 touchdowns for 338 yards and 2 interceptions, Mahomes had a wasn’t allowed to fly away with the game by the Bills’ strong defense.

Josh Allen’s Heroic Effort Was The Difference In The Game

On the other hand, Allen ended up scoring 3 touchdowns for 339 yards and zero interceptions. While both, Allen and Mahomes are evenly matched, on the given day, Josh was definitely the better QB.

Moreover, along from the result, what really pleased the Bills fans was their favorite quarterback’s Superman moment. With around 2 minutes left on the clock, Allen was attacked by Chiefs defender Justin Reid who went in low.

Sensing the opportunity to leap over the defender, Allen went into Superman mode and launched himself over the defender’s end. Allen was then able to find Jordan Knox and eventually, Bills ended up scoring the game winning touchdown.

“Here comes Allen, with the keep and the leap! Oh, what a run by Josh Allen!”- Jim Nantz 🏈 pic.twitter.com/p7vypB1lzO — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 16, 2022

It was indeed the perfect end to a perfect game for the Bills fans. By no means it was a one-sided contest as the Chiefs had a three point lead with just 120 seconds left on the clock. However, Allen’s heroics allowed his team to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

There was a lot of chatter around who among Mahomes and Allen will eventually prevail and looking at the game result as well as both stars’ personal stats, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Josh was the clear winner.

The Chiefs will next take on the 49ers whereas Allen-led Bills will face Aaron Rodgers’ Packers in their next encounter.

