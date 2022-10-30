$100 Million Brett Favre Accused of Pushing For a Cream Responsible For Killing Half a Dozen Dogs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre calls an audible during the second quarter of their game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, December 10, 2006 at Monster Park in San Francisco, Calif.. Packers11 4 Packer Plus Hoffman

Brett Favre is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. He rarely got injured and enjoyed enormous amount of success at the highest level for a very long period of time.

However, lately, Favre has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Not long ago, he was accused of playing a major role in illegally obtaining a large chunk of Mississippi Welfare Funds which were meant for the poor people of the city to build a volleyball facility in University of Mississippi.

Moreover, the fact that Favre’s daughter played volleyball in the same college, ended up earning him a lot of criticism. Just when this matter was starting to faze out, Favre has made the news again for his involvement in yet another scandal.

Brett Favre’s Role In Pushing a Concussion Treatment Cream

As reported by NFL Insider A.J Perez, Favre has been accused of illegally using the funds to push a controversial product. Known as PreVPro, the product is actually a cream which is said to treat concussions.

As concussions are a massive part of football, Favre tried popularizing the product head over heels. However, Prevacus, the pharmaceutical company which is responsible for curating the product has come under the scanner for actually killing at least 6 dogs in a quest to create the cream.

EXCLUSIVE: Brett Favre’s role in pushing for a cream to treat concussions — an effort that received thousands of federal welfare funds and the deaths of at least a half-dozen dogs — has drawn more scrutiny by investigators of late, sources tell @FOS. https://t.co/rhfwjh0RXO — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) October 28, 2022

Reportedly, the cream was not produced on a large scale and wasn’t sold to the public, but the company did a lot of animal testing which ended up killing half a dozen dogs.

Moreover, as reported by Front Office Sports, Prevacus received more than $2 Million in Mississippi Welfare Funds to curate this product. This is again going to attract a lot of criticism for Favre who has lost a few fans in the recent past.

In his defense, Favre claimed that he is being unnecessarily demonized in the media. Investigation in the case is in process but even before a final verdict comes out, it is true that Favre is going to get destroyed on social media platforms.

