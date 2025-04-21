T.K. Kirkland Opines Black QBs Sabotage Their Careers Because of Ego, Says Cam Newton Could’ve Still Been Playing

Sep 12, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Although the numbers surrounding their representation in the NFL have drastically improved throughout the past two decades, many still voice concerns about the status and security of African American quarterbacks.

Advertisement

Renowned actor and comedian T.K. Kirkland suggests that not all of the challenges faced by the demographic are external. According to Kirkland, the black quarterback would be more of a mainstay in the NFL if it weren’t for the “egos” that many of them seem to possess.

“Most of them sabotage their career. They thought they was bigger than the team,” he said on Get Got.

Kirkland used the example of former Panthers QB Cam Newton to drive home his point. Both physically and egotistically, Newton is often regarded as being larger than life. Unfortunately for him, the latter may not be appreciated by the likes of the NFL brass.

“I think the Cam Newtons and them could’ve still been playing, but they sabotage their careers because of ego. Sometimes it can’t be about you, it has to be humbleness, it has to be respect.”

Whilst making a stop for his 2023 press tour, the dual-threat phenom was asked for his opinion as to why he was no longer a part of an NFL roster. For Newton, the answer seemed to be right on par.

“I scare people… Because you can’t control me. I’m not a puppet. I cut them strings off a long time ago.”

As if to prove Kirkland’s point, the Carolina Panthers legend recently broke the news cycle with his comments stating that he values individual success over the triumphs of his team. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s flagship program, First Take, the former first overall draft pick claimed that he would never consider trading his 2015 MVP award for a Super Bowl ring.

“Everybody is not going to be Michael Jordan or Patrick Mahomes… I’m taking individual success because I did my job.”

Suffice to say, fans and former players alike were less than pleased to hear that Newton, who infamously elected not to recover a fumble at Super Bowl 50, wouldn’t be willing to make the exchange.

Given what a Super Bowl victory would have meant to the otherwise destitute franchise known as the Panthers, the former signal caller’s statement seemed to imply a rather large ego, the very thing that Kirkland is advising caution against.

While the reality behind Newton’s lack of opportunities in the later stages of his career is likely more nuanced than a simple disagreement of character, his unwillingness to compromise certainly did him little to no favors.

Why Newton’s NFL career ended

The former Panther notoriously struggled with accuracy and downfield throws in the back half of his career.

Once his mobility and athleticism had begun to fade, there was little for teams to rely on with regard to him as a pocket passer. A less-than-stellar completion percentage of 61.9% throughout the last three seasons of his career, coupled with the fact that he posted a 3:4 touchdown ratio throughout that same timespan, suggests that teams weren’t interested in paying for a quarterback who couldn’t deliver on the hype that he had promised.

In his defense, Newton still showed flashes of brilliance throughout his final playing days, but it’s incredibly likely that he more or less talked himself out of a job in those final seasons. His attempt at a triumphant return to Carolina saw him post an 0-5 regular season record, bringing an end to what was one of the most electric careers in the history of the franchise.