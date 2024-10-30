mobile app bar

“The Men Are Angry”: Emma Nominated TV Host Sparks Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Debate After Reported Pregnancy

Suresh Menon
Published

Tom Brady; Gisele Bündchen with her kids.

Tom Brady [Left]; Gisele Bündchen with her kids [Right]; Image Credit: USA Today Sports

Ever since NFL fans came across the reports suggesting Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy with her Jujitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, netizens have weirdly been upset about it. Emma Parker however doesn’t see the logic behind NFL fans’ negative reaction to the news as she cited a deep-rooted patriarchy in them as the reason behind their anger.

Nina Parker is an Emma-nominated TV host who shot to fame for co-hosting “Nightly Pop” on E!. Parker is also active on social media, particularly X, formerly known as Twitter. While she has no direct connection with Gisele and Tom, her social media commentary on the latest developments in their relationship has gone viral.

Parker first reacted to the news of Bündchen and Valente expecting their first child by noting that not only did Brady’s ex move on but she has “NEVER looked back” after doing so. This take of her’s fetched a whopping 5.8 million views and more than 90k likes on X in less than a day.

It’s her second post on this matter however that has stirred the pot amongst the NFL fans. Hours after her viral tweet, she took to “X” asking the men on her timeline if they were okay because it’s unhealthy to be this angry with Gisele.

“The men are ANGRY about Gisele. Lol are y’all okay?” posted the TV host on “X”. This post however was met with mixed reactions.

Parker’s major fanbase supported her implied meaning that most men are insecure about seeing a woman be happy in her life after a breakup. Her fans called out “men” for expecting women to sulk and “shrink up in a corner” rather than move on.

Brady’s fans meanwhile were quick to defend their reactions. They argued that their reaction was simply pointing at the hypocrisy [referring to the cheating rumors] and non-accountability of Bündchen.

While Nina’s point is completely valid, it’s also understandable why Brady’s supporters are also salty about the whole ordeal.

Did Gisele Bündchen cheat on Tom Brady?

Earlier this year, rumors started running wild that Gisele Bündchen began seeing Joaquin Valente before formally ending things with the GOAT. Reports alleged that she hit off with a Jiu-jitsu trainer months before her highly publicized split with Brady in 2022.

Gisele however denied these rumours in an interview with The New York Times in March this year. “That is a lie,” asserted the Brazilian supermodel. She instead labelled the rumours as society simply hating on women like her for having the guts to walk off from an unhealthy relationship with a successful partner.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” she explained. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family.”

Despite Gisele’s clarification, TB12’s supporters to date are under the impression that the supermodel was unfaithful to their favorite NFL star.

While the matter died down for some time, seeing Bündchen with a baby bump on her recent outing must have triggered back those memories for them. Because for most Tom Brady fans, he is not just a player they adore but an entity that holds more weight in their life than a human figure.

That said, it’s unfair to torment Gisele 2 years after their split.

