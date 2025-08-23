“The Obstacles Are Gonna Come Either Way”: Odell Beckham Jr. Opens Up About His Free Agent Journey After the Dolphins

It’s been a long offseason for Odell Beckham Jr. After bouncing between three teams from 2021 to 2023 and sitting out a full season due to injury, the wideout finally got a shot with the Miami Dolphins last year. He brought some veteran presence to the team’s locker room that already had a few explosive pass catchers. But by mid-December, he was released … and since then, he’s remained unsigned.

Advertisement

In the past few weeks, fans have been wondering what Odell has been up to now. His Instagram posts have been mostly family-centric, which naturally sparked retirement rumors here and there. He himself had to clarify recently that his career isn’t over after a parody account on X claimed he had hung up the cleats.

“LOL WTF… when was that announced and by who? That’s funny, appreciate the concerns, but this Sh*t ain’t over yet,” he penned in the comments. Now, after that clarification, we get the usual IG photo-dump from the wideout, which is, of course, filled with cryptic phrases.

We’re talking nearly 20 pictures that OBJ posted on his page: private helicopter rides, looking fly, signing jerseys, ocean shots, soccer games, quotes, and everything in between.

In the caption, he reflected on the free agency life, saying that sometimes you get stuck in life. But that’s not the end, which is clearly a nod to his current situation. He also talked about staying on his path, staying fit, and staying hungry for another chance, which he believes is coming.

“Onwards [and] upwards. In this game of life, ur gonna get stuck and that’s just the place to pivot and elevate. The obstacles are gonna come either way,” he wrote.

“There’s no turning back for the things u want, and if they’re all in front of u, go get that [expletive]. Ain’t no short cuts. Whatever u got goin on in ur life, just keep pushing forward n trustin n following ur path, that all things will fall thru. Gods plan. LÏFẼ. The Jöurnẽy. Never QŨIT,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

One of the quote-photos he shared read, “The win is coming. Don’t let the when worry you.”

We’re pulling for Odell. That injury in Super Bowl LVI, which had him considering retirement, kept us from seeing him at his prime.

Since then, though, he’s had plenty of rest and rehab, and he seems hungry to give it another go. While it won’t be with the Dolphins, chatter says it could be with the team that drafted him, the New York Giants, or the Minnesota Vikings. Both are great opportunities where he can thrive and clean up his image.