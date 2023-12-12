“Take Her Out To Dinner”: Deion Sanders Makes the Day For a Colorado Fan With a Generous Gesture

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Deion Sanders in attendance before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders has been in the limelight for multiple reasons, even after the Buffaloes concluded a season with a long losing streak. His relentless efforts to restructure the team have continued with new players being added for the 2024 preparations.

In the midst of celebrating a successful recruiting week on X, Deion Sanders found himself making a heartwarming connection. A fan made a beautiful gesture that caught Coach Prime’s attention.

In an appreciation post, a fan whose wife is a CU alumnus applauded Sanders for his great leadership. He mentioned how they watched every Colorado Buffaloes match, despite his wife not being a football fan. Again, he opened his post with hopes of a lit season ahead.

“Next year is gonna be [fire emoji]. My wife is a CU alumni and hasn’t been interested in football for 30 years. We watched every CU game and many bronco games this year all because of coach Prime.”

Sanders is known for his compassion, as much as his great leadership. Consequently, he acknowledged the post in his own unique way, amassing appreciation all along.

Fans React to a Touching Gesture by Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was touched by the fan’s post and decided to reciprocate the optimism with a generous gesture. He suggested the fan to take his wife out to dinner, at a place of her choice. Furthermore, he promised to cover the cost of the dinner as well.

“Please take her out to dinner I got it. Let me know what it cost and I’m sending it to u if it’s not a violation. Restaurant of HER choice!!!,” remarked Sanders reposting the original appreciation post.

This response created a memorable chapter between Coach Prime and his ardent supporters. A myriad of fans took to the comment section, reflecting on Deion Sanders’ acknowledgment of his fanbase.

A fan called his gesture ‘all class’ in the comments.

Another fan narrated how his father wanted to visit Coach Prime just to meet him as a fan out of adoration.

Yet again, a fan called it a ‘class act’ coupling the appreciation with best wishes for the future.

Another one was taken aback, calling it ‘sweet and generous’.

Additionally, a fan couldn’t keep calm calling Coach Prime ‘the man’ in admiration.

It’s true how well Deion Sanders has handled adversity even after a tough debut with the Colorado Buffaloes. Consequently, his hope has remained higher than ever, and the efforts to improve the team harder than before. His dedication to the team as well as the appreciation for everyone around, has set high standards for any leader in the game for times to come.