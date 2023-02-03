Is Pro Bowl 2-Hand Touch? The League Evolves the NFL Pro Bowl to its Safest Ever Edition

The Pro Bowl has essentially been one of the main events of every NFL season since its existence. It is not only when all the stars of different teams come together, but it also is considered an individual achievement for whoever makes it. The prestigious game is held at the end of every season, a weekend before the Super Bowl. As the game evolves year after year, even the Pro Bowl has evolved through the years.

Over the years, the Pro Bowl has been a stupendous showing for all NFL athletes. All the meatheads of the game have displayed their superiority at the game and justified their selection for the game. However, many have also been injured in this exhibition game.

Two-Hand touch Football

The game has traditionally been a full-blown football contest. While there have not been any rules for tackling in the game, NFL athletes had a general understanding to go easy on the tackles and let the game be just a display of unmatched talent. In its pure form, the game has essentially been a two-hand touch game contest.

The rules of this are exactly like regular football. Everything remains the same but even a two-hand touch counts for a tackle during the game. This was designed to reduce the chances of injury in this contact heavy sport. With nothing on the line, it did make sense to have this rule.

A new version of the NFL Pro Bowl

However, the newest version of the Pro Bowl will be slightly different than the traditional two-hand touch. In September 2022, the NFL redesigned the Pro Bowl festivities in order to close in on negligible to no injuries for players. They have introduced flag football to this year’s Pro Bowl. Flag football doesn’t involve any sort of tackling. The only contact between players is during the snatching of the flag from the other player. This minimizes the minimal risk that was originally involved with the two-hand touch rule. These twenty-minute games will be played on a 50-yard field where the end zones will be of just 10 yards.

This adaptation to this year’s Pro Bowl makes it more similar to the All-Star weekend in the NBA and will definitely reduce the risk of injury while preserving the glory of the stardom at display during the event.

