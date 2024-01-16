Talking At the Golden Globe Awards, Hailee Steinfeld Explained Why She’s Dating Josh Allen In Just Three Words

Hailee Steinfeld graced the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet in a stunning custom pink Prada gown, a Breakfast at Tiffany’s vibe with contrasting sheer black gloves. Buffalo Bills’ star Josh Allen would have loved to be by her side after watching her stunning look but probably couldn’t accompany her due to his high-pressure game against the Dolphins. However, his name still made its way into discussions during her appearance at the event.

Although Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have not publicly confirmed their relationship, they haven’t denied it either. They probably prefer not to label their connection. When asked “What is it about dating an athletic man?,” however, Steinfeld playfully responded with “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on now.” A charming, shy expression was evident on her face.

During the interview, Hailee was even questioned about a potential engagement with Josh Allen. She dismissed the rumors, showcasing a cute ring with a casual explanation, “I do got a cute little doe happening. No particular reason other than I just thought it was real cute.”

While she didn’t confirm an engagement, NFL fans continue to embrace the idea of Josh Allen and Hailee as a couple.

Hailee Steinfeld even showed her close bond with Josh Allen’s mother, Lavonne, during a shopping outing. The pair visited the Leveled Up Buffalo shop in New York, and the store’s Instagram posted a photo from the outing. Steinfeld and Lavonne were posing and holding shopping bags. The image in the tweet above is proof of the actress’s amicable relationship with her boyfriend’s mother. This star pairing, though, has also prompted fans to draw parallels with T Swift and Travis Kelce.

Fans Analyze Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s Relationship Against Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s

Fans are engaging in comparisons between two prominent NFL star relationships: Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift and Josh Allen with Hailee Steinfeld. The consensus among many fans is that Josh and Hailee’s relationship is perceived as stronger due to their more “believable” nature. Travis and Taylor are more public about their relationship, whereas Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have maintained a level of secrecy when stepping out together.

Josh Allen and Travis Kelce share mutual respect despite their different approaches to relationships. The Bills’ QB even offered Travis advice on dating “superstar talent” humorously suggesting avoiding “friendship bracelets.” Josh expressed surprise that Travis couldn’t exchange numbers with Taylor Swift during the Era’s tour.

“I’m surprised though. It’s hard to say no to Travis Kelce.”

It seems though, that both pairs are happy with where they are, with different approaches to their relationships. While Steinfeld and Allen have remained completely mum to prying eyes on their relationship, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are openly enjoying themselves. However, they all embody the most important part of any relationship: mutual respect and adoration.