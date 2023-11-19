HomeSearch

3 Months Ago, Florida State QB Jordan Travis Had Surprised His Entire Unit With Beats by Dre Headphones

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 19, 2023

3 Months Ago, Florida State QB Jordan Travis Had Surprised His Entire Unit With Beats by Dre Headphones

Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) high fives a young fan after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis is not only a top-rated quarterback but also has one of the best NIL portfolio to his name. Earlier this year, Jordan Travis was among the 15 college football players to have a partnership with Beats by Dre. He had utilized the opportunity to surprise his Seminoles teammates with a gift before the football season was about to start.

In August, the football star gifted the entire Florida State team with a pair of Beat Studio Pros headphones to boost their confidence. He showed his commitment to the team by providing headphones not just to the key members but also to the walk-on players, showcasing his care as a dedicated leader. He also had a special message for them alongside the gift,“Blessed with the opportunity to take the field with y’all. Love y’all boys. Let’s dominate.”

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZBlostein247/status/1695103675016864138?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Several Florida State players, including running back Trey Benson, defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase, defensive end Grant Fielder, and freshman walk-on Demetric Stephens, showed off their gift on Instagram stories while praising their star quarterback. The reporters who spoke highly of Jordan then shared the players’ stories on their social media accounts.

Jordan Travis’s NIL Success

Jordan Travis’s NIL portfolio is growing and currently stands at 16 in the College Football NIL Rank. Beats by Dre isn’t the only major brand with which the star QB has a deal. With the inclusion of a premium headphone company, he now has partnered with three major brands and his NIL profile is also ranking at 22 in NIL 100 with an annual value of $1.1 million according to On3.

In March 2023, the star quarterback signed an NIL deal with Tallahassee Ford along with running back Trey Benson. The partnership featured both Florida State players in an advertisement campaign focusing on the Tallahassee community. Just Win Management group which manages their account had confirmed the partnership on their social media.

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JustWinMGMT/status/1638944713997688835?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following the deal, Joe Hernandez of Just Win Management stated in an interview that both Jordon and Trey are exceptional individuals and highly marketable. He highlighted their involvement in the deal, considering its profitable arrangement with a global brand. Hernandez also disclosed how such partnerships are important for college athletes, which opens new opportunities for them.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava