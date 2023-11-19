3 Months Ago, Florida State QB Jordan Travis Had Surprised His Entire Unit With Beats by Dre Headphones

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis is not only a top-rated quarterback but also has one of the best NIL portfolio to his name. Earlier this year, Jordan Travis was among the 15 college football players to have a partnership with Beats by Dre. He had utilized the opportunity to surprise his Seminoles teammates with a gift before the football season was about to start.

In August, the football star gifted the entire Florida State team with a pair of Beat Studio Pros headphones to boost their confidence. He showed his commitment to the team by providing headphones not just to the key members but also to the walk-on players, showcasing his care as a dedicated leader. He also had a special message for them alongside the gift,“Blessed with the opportunity to take the field with y’all. Love y’all boys. Let’s dominate.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZBlostein247/status/1695103675016864138?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Several Florida State players, including running back Trey Benson, defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase, defensive end Grant Fielder, and freshman walk-on Demetric Stephens, showed off their gift on Instagram stories while praising their star quarterback. The reporters who spoke highly of Jordan then shared the players’ stories on their social media accounts.

Jordan Travis’s NIL Success

Jordan Travis’s NIL portfolio is growing and currently stands at 16 in the College Football NIL Rank. Beats by Dre isn’t the only major brand with which the star QB has a deal. With the inclusion of a premium headphone company, he now has partnered with three major brands and his NIL profile is also ranking at 22 in NIL 100 with an annual value of $1.1 million according to On3.

In March 2023, the star quarterback signed an NIL deal with Tallahassee Ford along with running back Trey Benson. The partnership featured both Florida State players in an advertisement campaign focusing on the Tallahassee community. Just Win Management group which manages their account had confirmed the partnership on their social media.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JustWinMGMT/status/1638944713997688835?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following the deal, Joe Hernandez of Just Win Management stated in an interview that both Jordon and Trey are exceptional individuals and highly marketable. He highlighted their involvement in the deal, considering its profitable arrangement with a global brand. Hernandez also disclosed how such partnerships are important for college athletes, which opens new opportunities for them.