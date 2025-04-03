“What Happens After the Dynasty?”: Redditors Concerned as the Chiefs Request a Permanent Spot on the NFL’s Christmas Schedule

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and tight end Travis Kelce (right) open their Netflix Christmas GameDay cake after the Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The NFL’s Thanksgiving games have been a part of the tradition for more than half a century, with the Cowboys, Lions, and Packers as mainstays. Now, the NFL is looking to establish a similar tradition around Christmas. And the Chiefs are eager to make their mark as a permanent fixture in these holiday matchups.

Advertisement

Kansas City played on Christmas Day last year, with Netflix getting the exclusive rights to broadcast the games. The Chiefs faced the Steelers, while the Ravens played the Texans.

Though the NFL had no formal obligation to schedule games on December 25th, the league began organizing at least one Christmas Day game starting in 2020. This shift coincided with the expansion from 16 to 17 games, which gave the league the flexibility to stage a game on that day.

Seeing an opportunity to generate more revenue, the NFL signed a three-year deal with Netflix to stream two Christmas Day games in 2024 and at least one holiday game in both 2025 and 2026. As part of their proposal, the Chiefs are pushing for the NFL to play on Christmas every year, with Kansas City becoming the team that fans can count on to play on that day.

But how do fans on Reddit feel about this? Not exactly thrilled. Many are skeptical, especially considering what might happen once the Chiefs’ dynastic run comes to an end. One fan even joked they’d rather get coal, while another quipped that Mahomes “hates Christmas.”

However, not all fans are against it. Some understand Kansas City’s ambition, noting that the team and the Hunt family have been trying to secure a National Holiday game since their move to Kansas City, even lobbying the league to become one of the permanent Thanksgiving teams.

The Cowboys Thanksgiving games have become a slog to get through, and with the Chiefs Super Bowl loss last season, many believe their dominant run is petering out. So, as one fan rightly asked, “What happens after the dynasty?”

Many others chimed in and added,

Others said,

The Chiefs-Steelers matchup on December 25th last season drew 24.1 million viewers, while the Chiefs’ game against the Raiders the year before attracted around 29 million viewers.

With Christmas Day falling on a Thursday for the first time since the season was expanded, it’s no surprise that the NFL plans to stream three Christmas games in 2025. Netflix will air the first two games, while Amazon will broadcast the third as part of its Thursday Night Football package.

As Commissioner Roger Goodell pushes to expand the league to 18 games, the move to schedule games on Christmas Day seems inevitable. The NFL could easily continue this trend beyond 2026, after the Netflix deal ends, effectively claiming Christmas for the NFL and pushing the NBA off the holiday altogether. Sorry, LeBron, but December 25th may soon belong to the NFL forever.