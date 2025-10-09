Taylor Swift Let Travis Kelce Hear ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Album Before Official Release

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is still in awe of his fiancée, Taylor Swift’s latest record-breaking album, The Life of a Showgirl. On the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the tight end couldn’t stop praising the project and revealed what it was like to experience it before anyone else.

“Let’s just give it up for Taylor real quick,” Travis said, applauding Swift’s success. “She’s done it again. No question. She’s put the world on tilt.”

He went on to describe how proud and excited he’s been watching Swift conquer her press tour and late-night appearances.

“She’s looked amazing, sounded amazing, and this album is absolutely amazing,” he added. “But I will say — I had already heard every song.”

Travis reflected on what it was like to listen to the album before its release, an experience that clearly meant a lot to him. “It’s a different feel for sure, but I got used to it real quick,” he said. When his brother Jason asked which song he listened to first, Travis explained that he didn’t pick and choose; he wanted to take it all in at once.

“I just listen to it wholeheartedly because it’s her creation,” he said. “You just want to appreciate it for what it is, and I think that’s the biggest thing — to make sure that the person you’re in the room with knows that you’re being open to what they’re creating.”

Travis added that the listening experience was deeply personal, especially knowing that several songs were inspired by their relationship. “It was fun to hear all of these come together knowing that a few of them, as she’s mentioned, have been about our life together,” he said.

“It’s been fun to see everybody kind of depict them online — all the videos, the dancing, the smiling. Everyone’s having a blast with it.”

But while Travis has loved seeing fans react to the music, there’s one reaction he’s not quite ready for: his father Ed Kelce’s.

During the same New Heights episode, Jason brought up track nine on the album, “Wood”, an explicit and playful love song widely believed to be about Travis. When Jason asked whether their dad had heard it yet, Travis quickly admitted, “No,” adding, “Dude, I’m terrified.”

Jason laughed at the idea of “Big Ed” listening to lyrics like “your love is the key that opened my thighs,” teasing that he might record their dad’s reaction. “Oh my God, I would love that. I’m gonna do it,” Jason joked, as both brothers cracked up.

Even when Jason pressed his brother about how he felt being the subject of such a bold track, “Do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood’?”, Travis brushed it off. “No,” he said, before adding, “Any song that she references me in is very… special.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has been equally playful about the song’s meaning. In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, she joked about her mother’s take on the track. “I think she thinks that song is about superstitions,” Swift laughed. “Which, it absolutely is.”

As for Travis, it’s clear that hearing The Life of a Showgirl before the world, and being part of its story, was a moment he’ll never forget, even if it comes with one slightly awkward family conversation he’s still hoping to avoid.