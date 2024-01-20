“His First Year, I Wanted to Leave”: David Njoku’s Bond With Kevin Stefanski Saw a 180 Degree Turn Over Years

Tight end David Njoku’s journey with the Cleveland Browns had its rough patches, notably when Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski arrived in 2020. However, over time, their relationship transformed drastically and Njoku reflected on this evolution, describing it as a beautiful and ongoing story.

In a recent interview on Up and Adams, the tight end revealed his relationship with Coach Stefanski led to a rocky start which was marked by his well-known trade request. However, he believes that these challenges were necessary for building the strong bond they share now. He stated,

“Our relationship is night and day from when he first got here. Obviously his first year I was trying to leave and it was a bunch of turmoil, a bunch of dramatic things that wasn’t really necessary at the time. But I felt like it needed to happen to build our relationship as strong as it is now.”

David Njoku demanded to be traded at first, especially when the team signed former Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper to their roster. But Cleveland was not ready to part ways with Njoku, and that decision has proved wise for the team. On the other hand, Hooper played only two seasons for the Browns, and in 2022 moved to Tennessee Titans.

The 27-year-old has completed his seventh season in the league with the Cleveland Browns. This season marked the first time in his career that he earned a spot in the Pro Bowl, as he delivered one of the most outstanding performances of his career. Njoku stared in 16 games and caught 81 receptions on 12 targets for 882 yards, while scoring 35 touchdowns.

The Browns had an interesting season, as they were without their key players who suffered season ending injuries in the middle of the season. Despite their star QB Deshaun Watson and backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson absent for most of the games, the Browns still went on to clinch a playoff berth.

Browns’ third-string veteran QB Joe Flacco took the starting position and led the Browns to four wins in five games. Ending the season with an 11-6 record, they finished second behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Nevertheless, in the first playoff round against the Houston Texans, they faced difficulties, resulting in a crushing 14-45 defeat that ultimately concluded their season.

David Njoku expressed that the loss in the Wild Card game was particularly painful because he felt it wasn’t the deserved ending. Despite the disappointment, he finds beauty in the unpredictability of sports, emphasizing that sometimes things don’t go as planned.

Stefanski Under Fire Even After Surprisingly Successful Season

With news about the Cleveland Browns parting ways with several offensive coaches, including offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, head coach Kevin Stefanski faces filling key roles on his staff in the coming weeks. Since his arrival in 2020, Stefanski has been consistently calling the plays for the team. Despite an improved season compared to the last one, Stefanski still faces criticism, with some suggesting he should give up play-calling duties.

It’s a possibility as Stefanski seeks a new offensive coordinator now. If he finds someone capable and trusts them to handle play-calling, he might go for that option. Moreover, with Deshaun Watson returning for his third season with the Browns and a new talented offensive coordinator, the team can expect even better results next season. The curtain has fallen on the Browns’ 2023 season, and with determination in their hearts, they are all set to prepare for what lies ahead in the next one.