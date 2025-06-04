“I Ain’t Crying”: Shaquille O’Neal Revisits Losing the 2023 Sports Emmy Award to Ryan Clark

Even in retirement, professional athletes are prone to the occasional bout of competitiveness. After all, when that same drive is what made you a millionaire celebrity, it can be hard to reign it in.

Compared to the likes of Lombardi Trophies and NBA Finals MVP honors, the Sports Emmy Award is a rather lackluster prize. Nevertheless, it was enough to reignite the ego of Shaquille O’Neal and the cast of The Pivot Podcast.

During their recent discussion, the Los Angeles Lakers legend recalled the time in which the show’s primary host, Ryan Clark, passed him up for the award in 2023. While he was sure to commend the group of NFL veterans for their efforts and success with the show, Shaq just couldn’t seem to accept the fact that some of that success came at his expense.

“I love watching you guys show and I’m super proud of all you guys… You guys are good, like I didn’t realize you guys were good. One time, we were up for an Emmy. Sh*t. I thought I was going to win until they showed his clip. I was like, mother f**ker. I ain’t crying. I been here 12 years… He’s professional… I told him in the back that night I was proud of him.”

Considering that those words of praise were coming from one of the most legendary basketball players of all time, it was clear that Clark appreciated every last one of them. However, he may have been surprised by the true source of Shaq’s respect for him.

Thinking that he was simply proud of him for producing respectable work, the former Pittsburgh Steeler asked Shaq if he was aware of how much it meant to people to hear him specifically compliment them. He made sure to clarify, hinting that jealousy and desire are still very much a part of his life even though he’s been retired for nearly 15 years.

“It doesn’t mean the same thing [for me.] I respect you because I’m jealous of you. I’ve always used jealousy as motivation. I wish I was as well versed as you, I wish I had the vocabulary you have… When you speak, you speak on a whole other eloquent level, and I wish I had that sometimes.”

In noting that he has a mutual respect for them and their show, not just as a consumer but as a professional, Shaq seemed to suggest that the fraternity of former athletes in the media is an integral part of what keeps them all afloat. While they may occasionally snub each other when it comes to winning awards or earning the next big contract from a broadcasting network, the shared experiences that former athletes have is what is ultimately responsible for them having such great chemistry on screen.

According to Shaquille O’Neal himself, that alone is enough to justify going out of your way to appear on another player’s show or podcast.