Kylie Kelce vs. Taylor Swift Height Comparison: Is Travis Kelce’s Sister-In-Law Taller Than the Singer?

Aniket Srivastava
|Published December 19, 2023

Taylor Swift, Kylie Kelce; Credit: USA TODAY Sports, Instagram

It’s not a secret that Taylor Swift’s natural beauty is enhanced by her stature and fans are often mesmerized by her style that compliments her height. However, since she began dating Travis Kelce, NFL fans have been curious while comparing her height to Travis’ sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. Kylie, the wife of Jason Kelce is a tall and beautiful personality and was once a sportsperson herself.

Those who have been a big fan of the Kelce family often wonder how tall Kylie Kelce is. Tay Tay while growing up in Pennsylvania was always conscious as she was taller than most of her friends. However, she has grown fond of her personality as she now stands at 5-foot-11 inches and her tall stature does justice to her remarkable success.

The ‘Blank Space’ singer told Girls’ Life in 2008 that when she was younger, she felt a bit uncomfortable when she stood next to other girls and was much taller than them. But with time, she realized that wearing tall heels and being the tallest person in the room made her feel good. When she wears heels, she can stand as tall as 6-foot-2 inches, making her noticeably taller than many other celebrities.

Talking about the men in her life, she believes that if a guy is shorter than her; it is right as long as he can make her feel special. However, her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, stands at an impressive height of 6-foot-5.

Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift Boast Matching Heights

Interestingly, Travis’ sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce too shares the same height as that of Taylor Swift. Kylie stands tall at 5-foot-11 inches and makes a lovely pair with Jason Kelce, who is 6-foot-3. She is also a proud mother of three daughters- Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, and Bennett Llewellyn.

Kelce’s tall stature helped her in her athletic journey as she participated in field hockey during her school and college days. In her senior year in 2016, she achieved significant recognition earning a spot on the All-CSAC First Team and ECAC South All-Stars First Team. She also had a brief stint as a field hockey head coach at her former high school.

