“Could Bite Him In a Real Way”: For Torching Nathaniel Hackett & Broncos’ 2022 Regime to Save Russell Wilson, Sean Payton Gets Torn Down By Nick Wright

Was it a blatant outburst from Sean Payton when he recently criticized Nathaniel Hackett, or a wake-up call for the Denver Broncos is up to debate? Whatever might be the case, the veteran coach just didn’t hold back as he took the reins for the Denver Broncos. While he now has high hopes for star quarterback Russell Wilson, Payton’s take on Hackett wasn’t as benign. He chose to fire shots while criticizing Broncos’ 2022 regime under Nathaniel.

Advertisement

In a candid interview with USA Today, Payton spared no punches as he tore apart the Broncos’ disastrous approach in 2022. He especially lashed out at the odd pairing of Nathaniel Hackett and veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton’s belief is that the combination altogether resulted in the NFL’s worst offense to date.

Sean Payton’s Unfiltered Analysis: Broncos’ Coaching, Offseason PR, and More

During a recent interview with USA Today, Sean Payton severely criticized the 2022 Broncos regime under Nathaniel Hackett’s leadership. Expressing his frustration, Payton said, “There’s so much dirt around that. There’s 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don’t know Hackett.”

Advertisement

He continued to call it one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. He said, “It’s not just Russell. It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1684563727369256966?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrandonPerna/status/1684584272160780288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Payton did not stop at this, as he went on to torch the New York Jets too, where Hackett is the offensive coordinator currently. Payton expressed his views on how an NFL team or organization can be embarrassed when they focus too much on winning the offseason with PR stunts and fanfare. He criticized the Jets, saying, “Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much [expletive] time trying to win the offseason — the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.”

A Critical Take: Nick Wright Weighs in on Sean Payton’s Bold Statements

Nick Wright in a recent ‘What’s Wright? With Nick Wright’ video, commented on Payton’s views. He first read the entire statement explaining the preemptive shots on the Jets. Wright also did not approve of the retrospective shots fired by Sean at the regime put forward by Nathaniel Hackett in 2022. Nick said, “Sean Payton’s ego getting a little bit of the best of him and this interview do not think is going to do himself any favors.”

Advertisement

He continued about Denver Broncos’ HC saying, “The level of c*cksureness that he is displaying here, I think could bite him in a real way.” Wright also had the view that Payton’s advocacy of Russell was a little too far-fetched.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pbp_Rich/status/1684753233426665472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the upcoming 2023 season with Sean Payton now at the helm, the Broncos are hungry for a much-needed culture change. They will be aiming to turn the tide and regain their status as a powerhouse franchise. Payton’s candid remarks serve as a wake-up call for the team to step up their game and redeem themselves.