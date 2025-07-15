Sauce Gardner Contract: A Day After Garrett Wilson’s Extension, New York Jets Help CB Leap Past Jalen Ramsey and Derek Stingley Jr.

Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reacts to a call during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are finally footing the bill for the two most premiere stars from their 2022 NFL draft class. Just 24 hours after signing their foundational wide receiver in Garrett Wilson to a four-year, $130-million contract extension, the Jets have now managed to finalize a deal with Wilson’s defensive counterpart, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

Even though Gardner’s contract extension is remarkably similar to Wilson’s, its $120-million value is still more than enough to see the fourth-overall draft pick be officially crowned as the highest-paid player in the history of his position.

The #Jets and All-Pro Sauce Gardner have agreed to terms on a massive four-year, $120.4 million extension, making him the NFL’s highest-paid CB at $30.1M per year, sources tell The Insiders. Gardner’s team, agent @ajv and @allantegardner of @vaynersports, negotiated the deal. pic.twitter.com/yy5HpGg57J — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 15, 2025

Prior to Gardner, another member of the 2022 NFL Draft, Derek Stingley Jr. (3 year, $90M) was the highest-paid corner in the league, highlighting just how talented the 2022 class has proven to be throughout the past three seasons.

Stingley was originally drafted by the Houston Texans with the third overall pick, just one slot ahead of Gardner, so the extension will likely serve as a long-term moral victory for Gardner as well. Meanwhile, Gardner also overtook Jalen Ramsey’s 4 year, $72.3M deal.

The front office’s quick turn around between signing Wilson and Gardner can be chalked up to the fact that they likely view both men as the foundational pillars of their respective units. Wilson has, rather quietly, strung together three consecutive 1,000+ receiving yard seasons.

Likewise, Gardner immediately asserted himself by winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award prior to claiming a consecutive pair of Pro Bowls and All-Pro honors. Throw in the fact that the Jets have been able to gradually move him from RCB to LCB throughout the past three seasons, and it’s pretty obvious as to why New York views him as the most important piece of their defense.

While his metrics did drop in 2024, much of that can be attributed to the Jets’ firing of Robert Saleh and the fact that it was Gardner’s first year covering the lefthand side of the field. However, the team’s newest defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks, who was hand picked by Aaron Glenn himself, figures to implement him in a more effective fashion in 2025.

Suffice to say, if you’re having success with a certain type of sauce, why change the recipe?

The early months of 2025 saw a tidal wave of signings for secondary defenders, and given that he’d yet to sign a second contract of any kind, Gardner’s deal was certainly overdue in more ways than one. Seeing as he’s essentially the last notable DB to finalize a deal this offseason, no one projects to clear his benchmark salary anywhere in the near future.

For the first time in what seems like forever, the Jets have solidified a sense of identity for themselves on both sides of the ball. Plenty of question marks continue to surround the franchise, but at least when it comes to their duo of stars, there can be no doubt about the future of New York football.