“That May Explain a Lot Of This Manifesting Business”: NFL Fans Baffled After Discovering Travis Kelce’s Twin From 1800s Who Was a Business Tycoon

Whether it’s his Super Bowl triumphs with the Chiefs or his undeniable charisma, Travis Kelce is no stranger to the spotlight. But this time, fans are buzzing for a different reason—his uncanny resemblance to 19th-century businessman and Pony Express co-founder Alexander Majors. Adding to the intrigue, Majors’ birthday falls just a day apart from Kelce’s, and he’s even buried in Kansas City. Now that’s eerie.

Recently, a user on “X” shared a picture of Alexander Majors from the Pony Express National Museum to highlight the eerie similarity between the Missouri-based business tycoon and Travis Kelce. Especially their facial structure, notably the jawline and nose.

Even more intriguingly, Majors also sported a similar stoic expression, adding another layer to their resemblance. However, their personalities and careers couldn’t be more different. While Majors was a businessman heavily involved in freight and mail delivery through the Pony Express, Kelce, as we know, is an elite NFL athlete.

Kelce thrives in the limelight with his larger-than-life personality, whereas history remembers Majors as the more reserved figure among his flamboyant Pony Express partners, William Hepburn Russell and William B. Waddell. Still, the resemblance is uncanny. See for yourself:

Uh does Travis Kelce have a time machine or a relative from the Pony Express days because I have questions pic.twitter.com/kHGW9Oc1xe — Slu T. Earrings (@sluttyEarringz) January 29, 2025

As expected, football enthusiasts were shocked when they first saw the photos. While some suspected Photoshop, others took it as a sign, theorizing that it explains Kelce’s belief in manifestation—something he recently touched on while discussing his wish for another Super Bowl win with Taylor Swift by his side.

Well, that may explain a lot of this manifesting business — SaltAirMama (@EncBear) January 29, 2025

I thought it was Photoshopped, but the photo is legit. The resemblance is amazing! @JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/mX9QZi0ZoS — ✌ (@asavvyangel) January 30, 2025

Intriguingly enough, Kelce and Majors’ birth dates are just a day apart. Alexander was born on the 4th of October, with Travis Kelce’s birthday falling on the 5th of October.

Do Y’all realize their birthdays are one day apart? Alex’s is on Oct. 4th and TC’s on Oct. 5th. — notBoyMom…sheesh (@boymommaspc) January 30, 2025

For fans, the biggest shocker was Alexander Majors’ close ties to Kansas City. Whether it was his role in boosting the city’s economy or his final resting place at Union Cemetery, fans couldn’t overlook the eerie similarities in the impact both Kelce and Majors had on the city.

Alexander Majors was an entrepreneur who played a prominent role in the economic growth of early Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/G5UkWxRVaC — Isa (@InQB1WeTrust) January 30, 2025

I just looked this guy up and he’s buried at Union Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri — Wendy (@Wendyjoy2014) January 30, 2025

Who could’ve thought that days before Travis Kelce’s biggest game of his life, he’d go viral for fans discovering his doppelgänger? As always, the Super Bowl week continues to throw its surprises.