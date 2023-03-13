Gisele Bündchen Dating Tiger Woods? Brazilian Bombshell Fan Favorite to Date the Golf GOAT Post Erica Herman Breakup

After her divorce from the NFL GOAT, Gisele Bündchen made a smashing comeback to her modeling career. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been making big moves. From becoming the face of the new Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama campaign to strutting down the stripper pole, the supermodel showed what Tom Brady is missing. Fans are happy to see her live her best life. But they also want to know who will replace the spot Tampa Tom once held.

Another big name who is single in the world of sports is the golf legend, Tiger Woods. The 47-year-old ended a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman. The way Woods’ relationship ended is the opposite of how Brady’s and Bündchen’s marriage ended. Despite coming out of a messy breakup, fans believed the Brazilian bronzed beauty could bag the golf GOAT.

Also read: “Tom Brady is Stalking Gisele Bundchen”: Former Pro Bowler Reckons Brady’s Hands Must be Shaking Looking at His Ex-Wife’s Latest Party Videos

Fans reckon Gisele Bündchen might date Tiger Woods

According to TMZ, fans did not waste any time and bet on women Tiger may be interested in once he’s back on the dating market. The most popular personality was the long-legged beauty, Gisele Bündchen! She is at the top at +2500. Hence, fans truly believed that she would move on from one GOAT to another, eventually.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

Then came the queen of reality television, Kim Kardashian. The makeup mogul is right behind at +3500. Another celebrity who could be Tiger’s love interest is Shakira. The former ladylove of Gerard Pique was listed at +5000. Would she want to date another athlete? A fellow golfer also earned fans’ votes. The beautiful golf influencer, Paige Spiranc, can also get his attention if she plays her cards right. But for now, the 81 career PGA Tour winner is engaged in a legal battle with his former girlfriend.

What happened between Mr. T and his former flame?

Fans pay close attention to the moves of the golf legend. Hence, when he showed up at the President’s Cup in September 2017 with an unknown woman, people went crazy. Erica Herman was then a constant at the tournament of her then-boyfriend. However, Herman and Mr. Woods separated last year. The end of their relationship was not pretty.

The pair, who had been together for almost five years, called it quits. It was then followed by a $30 million lawsuit. Herman wanted to be removed from an NDA she signed in August 2017. The latest lawsuit is in direct relation to the lawsuit she filed against Woods’ trust, Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, in October 2022.

According to PEOPLE, Herman had an oral agreement with the trust. The agreement allowed her to stay at Woods’ house for another five years. But the lawyers of the trust argued that she could only remain as long as she dated the golf player. A decision is yet to be made.

Also read: “Are Those From Tom Brady?”: Veronika Rajek Can’t Stop Gushing Over the Gorgeous Bouquet of Red Roses Sent by ‘Someone Special’ on Her Birthday