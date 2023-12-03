“That’s Honestly Brutal”: Fans React on an Empty Gillette Stadium as Patriots Host the Chargers

Dec 3, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots fans in the stands as their team warms up before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are hoping to clinch their third win today while facing the visiting Chargers in their Week 13 matchup. Just a few years back, the Pats were one of the most dominant teams in the league. However, this season and the few before it haven’t been very kind to the team. Star QB Mac Jones‘ struggle continued, as the offense failed yet another week to rake in good points.

It was time for some sensible change, and head coach Bill Belichick decided to bench Jones for the fifth time this season. The team now turns to 24-year-old rookie QB Bailey Zappe for their bout against the Bolts. However, the Patriots’ failure doesn’t only stem from a quarterback problem, and Belichick has faced intense criticism for it.

It’s safe to say that the Patriots Nation hasn’t been happy with both the head coach and the team. While the week 13 matchup commenced, MLFootball posted a picture of the New England Patriots home stadium on X (formerly Twitter). As the team’s playoff dreams hang by a thread, so does the attendance. It’s basically empty.

New England Patriots Host the Chargers in an Empty Stadium

In the wide snapshot that surfaced online, blue seats, even from the other side of the stadium, can be clearly seen, which was once an anomaly for the six-time Super Bowl champions. MLFootball even noted in the caption, “Robert Kraft will not be happy,” which has been the case for a while now. During their international matchup, even reports of Belichick getting fired by the Patriots owner spread like wildfire.

As soon as this picture surfaced online, some fans were more than happy to see the Pats’ downfall, while others couldn’t believe their eyes.

One of the fans wrote, “That’s honestly brutal.”

Another chimed in, writing, “Patriots have the biggest bandwagon fan base in football.”

Some of the fans pointed out that the price of a ticket was only $5, but the arena was still mostly empty. One fan wrote, “$5 tickets and it’s empty lmao.”

This fan wrote, “Fire the coach. ”

A fan had a witty reaction: “Brady won the break-up.”

Some fans noted that the weather was very much at odds, which is one of the reasons why fans didn’t show up. One of the users wrote, “Definitely not a team thats worth to watch in the pouring rain.”

The New England Patriots cannot seem to catch a break. In the midst of a disastrous season, even Amazon Prime took an unintentional dig at the team. During the Thursday Night Football bout between the Cowboys and the Seahawks, the broadcast host mistakenly put Bill Belichick as the featured player on their promo while previewing the upcoming game between the Patriots and the Steelers.

It was T.J. Watt, who stood at the opposite of the Pats head coach, and the fans didn’t shy away before taking a dig or two at the team. While some added that the Patriots don’t have a worthy player to feature, others added that the team has had a long run, and it’s finally time for them to rest.