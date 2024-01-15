Dak Prescott After Game Interview: ‘Shocked & Stunned’ Dallas QB Doesn’t Know How to Get Over Another Disastrous Playoff Loss

The Dallas Cowboys, heavily favored to win the Wildcard game against the Green Bay Packers on their home turf on Sunday night, continued their tradition of getting eliminated early in the playoffs. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott failed big time against Jordan Love who led the Packers to a 48-32 win.

In the post-game interview, reporters asked Dak Prescott about his frustration with his and the team’s performance, especially considering their strong record at home in recent years. Additionally, the Cowboys have won their previous 16 straight regular season games.

Dak expressed feeling frustrated with his own play, using the word “shocked” to describe the team’s overall performance from the beginning of the game. He acknowledged that they were beaten by the Packers and didn’t sugarcoat the fact he didn’t play well. Dak Prescott stated,

Yeah, I mean frustrated as you just said the great word from my play the way that we came out here and we started this game and then just shocked honestly from the beginning of the game yeah, we got beat there’s no other way around it no way to sugarcoat it obviously I didn’t play well and I’m shocked.

When asked if he felt off early in the game, Dak mentioned feeling great physically. However, he struggled to pinpoint why he wasn’t in rhythm. He speculated that maybe his mind was moving faster than his body, causing a disconnect. He explained that the ball jumped more than intended when he threw it due to this reason.

Prescott ended the night completing 41 of 60 passes while throwing for 403 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Prescott struggled from the start, not throwing impressive passes while missing out on his wide receivers. Packers safety Darnell Savage converted one of his two interceptions into a return touchdown.

Dak Prescott Discusses the Uncertain Future of Coach McCarthy with the Cowboys

Although the Cowboys are successful in the regular season, they have to struggle to survive in the postseason. Since joining in 2020, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy led the team to three playoffs but only secured victory in one Wildcard game. Now the question arises whether Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would find a replacement for Coach McCarthy.

When asked about the speculation surrounding the Cowboys head coach, Prescott expressing his admiration for his coach, also acknowledged the business side of football. He emphasized that Coach McCarthy significantly influenced the recent successful seasons and the team’s achievements.

Despite understanding that the standard in the league, and especially in the Cowboys organization, is to win the Super Bowl, Dak humbly added that if McCarthy is under fire, then he deserves to be in that discussion as well. Dak Prescott is likely to face the music going into the offseason, as his playoff record goes to 1-5. He remains the only common denominator for the infamous Cowboys playoff choke.