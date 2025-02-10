“That’s How the First Interception Happened”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Decode How Patrick Mahomes “Lost The Vision” in Super Bowl LIX

While Cooper DeJean celebrated his 22nd birthday in style, Patrick Mahomes had a game to forget. The Chiefs QB threw two interceptions and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 40-22 loss to the Eagles at the Superdome on Super Bowl Sunday. The defeat crushed Mahomes’ hopes for a historic three-peat, and the turning point came when DeJean capitalized on a costly mistake by the Chiefs’ star quarterback.

Midway through the second quarter, Mahomes rolled to his right, looking for an opening, but, his long throw landed right in DeJean’s hands. The rookie returned it for 38 yards, extending the Eagles’ lead to a commanding 17-0 within the first 25 minutes.

That early advantage set the tone, allowing Philadelphia to dominate the Chiefs’ defense for the majority portion of the game. Even though Kansas City mounted a late comeback attempt, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter, it was too little, too late.

Analyzing the Chiefs’ struggles on Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson highlighted how the team’s lack of creativity on offense, where they focused on a one-dimensional game, became the prime reason for their eventual downfall.

“But Mahomes was never able to be poised. He was never able to gain composure and depended on the pocket. The entire game, they had him running for his life. Even with the tricks that they tried to do in getting him out of the bounds running a little bit,” Johnson explained.

So, how did Mahomes lose the plot on the biggest stage? Ocho elaborated that the Chiefs’ #15 QB was too focused on the pressure coming at him rather than keeping his eyes downfield.

This became especially evident on the second-half interception, where Mahomes rolled right and threw into coverage instead of surveying the field for a more convenient option.

“But it made him one-dimensional, especially on one side of the field. That’s how the first interception happened. Because he lost the vision. Why was that? Because he was rolling that way. And obviously you run that way and stare at what’s coming towards you, you throw the ball. Didn’t see that coming and the interception goes the other way.”

Could Mahomes have avoided disaster by throwing to the left? It’s impossible to say for sure, but it would have at least forced the Eagles’ defense to make adjustments.

Furthermore, Shannon Sharpe pointed out that Kansas City’s predictable game plan ultimately sealed their fate, allowing the Eagles to exact revenge for their 2023 Super Bowl loss.

“They couldn’t run the football and they became one-dimensional. They became one-dimensional again tonight and the Eagles paid their arrears back. They got up to Patrick Mahomes. Forced three turnovers, a pick-six, an interception right before the half, and that was the difference in the ball game.”

Despite his struggles, Mahomes finished the night completing 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, adding four carries for 25 yards on the ground.

His counterpart, Jalen Hurts, put up a more efficient performance, going 17-of-22 for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while also rushing 11 times for 72 yards and a score.

However, what was the difference in the end? While Mahomes and the Chiefs stuck to their usual approach, the Eagles kept Kansas City guessing, mixing up their play calling rather than relying solely on the Tush Push. That unpredictability helped Philadelphia take control early, and it helped them deny Mahomes his three-peat.