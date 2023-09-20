Drugged & Covered in Poop, Crazy Fan Jumps into a Pit at the New Buffalo Stadium Site & Pat McAfee Wants to Know How Did He Even Get In?

A man, ‘drugged and out of his mind’, who was covered in poop, recently jumped into a pit at the new Buffalo stadium’s construction site, as per New York Post, and renowned NFL broadcaster Pat McAfee wants to know how did he even get inside despite being totally out of his senses.

Advertisement

Pat McAfee, in a recent segment of his Pat McAfee Show, talked about the crazy man who created quite a ruckus at the new Buffalo Stadium site. While the former punter’s take was filled with absolutely hilarious jokes, the points he raised actually ended up making a lot of sense.

Feces-Covered Man on Bills’ Stadium Site Creates Absolute Ruckus

An unusual incident occurred on Sunday during a Buffalo Bills‘ game against the Las Vegas Raiders at the stadium site in Buffalo, New York. As per New York Post, a 29-year-old man, under the influence of various potent drugs, including alcohol, LSD, cocaine­, and marijuana, managed to enter the new stadium’s construction site by scaling a 10-foot fence.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DailyLoud/status/1704240344508870805?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Security personnel from Eric County Community College informed the police about this incident. Upon their arrival, authorities discovere­d an individual completely naked and cove­red in feces. This individual had brainlessly jumpe­d into a pit at the construction site. Fortunately, the man didn’t sustain any horrific injuries and no harm was caused to anyone else during the incident.

It was noted that the individuals accompanying him abandoned him and entered Highmark Stadium for the game. In the end, criminal trespass charges were filed against him, and he was re­leased with an appearance­ ticket. Interestingly, this bizarre­ episode garnere­d significant attention, and Pat McAfee just had to talk about it in his late­st episode.

Pat McAfee Can’t Stop Talking About the Crazy Fan

When it comes to Pat McAfee, the former Punter who has risen to fame dramatically with “The Pat McAfee Show,” just had to speak about the incident as he couldn’t wrap his head around the fact that an individual in such dire state was able to enter the premises. In a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, he said how “this new Buffalo Stadium site is good, but we got poop-covered LSD dudes.”

“Uh, we’re guessing that he was pooping into his hands, saying it’s wartime, and then he was jumping into the construction site that is the new stadium. This leads to a conversation: this guy could barely stand up, and with poop all over him, he’s able to get in… You know it’s good for Buffalo that the new Stadium’s coming, but all everything we’re hearing is bad”, Pat elaborated.

Advertisement

While many, including McAfee, are seeing the hilarious side of this incident, it goes without saying it has raised a few security concerns as well.