Who is the Super Bowl MVP? Did Patrick Mahomes win his 2nd Super Bowl MVP?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won their second Super Bowl together, and now, the Chiefs quarterback has secured his second Super Bowl MVP.

This Super Bowl had everything in it. The Chiefs went down 24-14 at halftime, and it looked like things might be on a strong downward spiral for them as Mahomes had reaggravated his ankle injury.

However, Mahomes is one of the grittiest and toughest players in the league, and he won’t go down without giving it all he has. Mahomes played his heart out in the second half, and he finished the game off with a game-winning drive.

In the end, Patrick Mahomes finished with 182 passing yards on 21/27 passing with 3 touchdowns. He was also effective on the ground, adding another 44 rushing yards on 6 attempts. Mahomes did everything you could ask for, and the Chiefs pulled it off in the end.

Super Bowl MVP Vote: Who won Super Bowl MVP? Did Patrick Mahomes win his second?

38-35. It’s a crazy end to a crazy season, and finally, we have our Super Bowl 57 MVP. Patrick Mahomes has won his second award for his gutsy performance.

The Chiefs quarterback is just 27 years old, and yet, with his second Super Bowl win and MVP award, he’s treading on the paths of some all-time greats.

Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees only have one Super Bowl win to their names, Peyton Manning only won one MVP in the Super Bowl, and the list goes on.

With this second win, Mahomes is already showcasing that he’s on a path to greatness. The comparisons to Tom Brady are sure to start, but of course, it’s definitely way too early for that.

However, the fact that Mahomes’ name is reaching the direction of Brady says enough. Of course, statistically, no other quarterback has had as fast a start to their career as Mahomes has had, so if he keeps this up for long enough, there’s a definite shot that we may need to have debates about the NFL GOAT one day.

However, for now, Mahomes has etched his name into NFL immortality.

Patrick Mahomes has played 5 NFL seasons, here’s his resume so far: – 2 Super Bowl wins

– 2 Super Bowl MVP awards

– 2 NFL MVP awards

– 5 AFC Championship games

– 3 All Pros

– NFL Offensive Player of the Year

