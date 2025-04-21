When Pope Francis Was Presented With a Signed Patrick Mahomes Jersey

As the world mourns the loss of Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88, stories of his renowned humility, compassion, and progressive outlook are being remembered from all corners of the world. Among the many moments that highlighted his approachable nature was an encounter in January 2020, when he was presented with a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey.​

During a visit to the Vatican, Bishop James Johnston of the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph gifted Pope Francis that autographed jersey of the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback.

Accompanying Bishop Johnston was seminarian Paul Sappington, who noted that Pope Francis was super joyful to have received it.

“After Bishop Johnston shook the pope’s hand, he introduced me to the pope. Following this, Bishop Johnston presented Pope Francis with the signed Patrick Mahomes’ jersey. At this, Pope Francis’s face lit up, he chuckled, and he had a huge smile,” Sappington narrated.

Bishop Johnston then informed the Pope about Patrick Mahomes & Co.’s upcoming AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans. In response, the pontiff wished the Chiefs the best of luck.

And as luck would have it, the Andy Reid-led team defeated the Titans, 35-25, securing their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

“Bishop Johnston then told him that the Kansas City Chiefs are Region IX’s football team, and that they are playing in the AFC Championship game this weekend. Pope Francis then gave a thumbs up and said something to the effect that sports are good, and that it is good for seminarians to play sports,” ​Sappington continued.

Fun fact: Pope Francis was better known as an avid fan of soccer. But his joyful reaction to receiving the Mahomes jersey truly demonstrated his appreciation for sports as a universal language that brings people together. This gesture also highlighted his support for seminarians participating in sports, recognizing the value of physical activity in fostering community and well-being.​

But from a macro lens, it was Pope Francis’s ability to connect with individuals through shared interests, such as sports, that was a testament to his inclusive approach to leadership.

His papacy broke barriers, being the first Jesuit and the first Latin American to hold the position. His Holiness was also known for his progressive stances on various issues, including climate change, economic inequality, and LGBTQ+ rights.

As the world reflects on Pope Francis’s legacy, moments like the presentation of the Patrick Mahomes jersey serve as reminders of his ability to find joy in simple gestures and his commitment to connecting with people on a personal level. His leadership will be remembered for its warmth, humility, and dedication to fostering a more inclusive and compassionate world.