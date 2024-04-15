“He’s Back”: Aaron Rodgers Gets a Warm Welcome From New York as Jets Unveil New Jerseys

He may not be Batman, but Aaron Rodgers is back to save Gotham City. After spending the entire 2023 season in rehab, the four-time MVP is ready to start over, as he takes his first step into the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for voluntary offseason workouts. Amidst this, major news has also shaken the Green Gang Nation: the team unveiled their new and improved uniform.

The New York Jets’ new “Legacy Collection”, unveiled on their YouTube channel, has three uniform versions: Legacy Green, Legacy White, and Legacy Black, a reference to their Sack Exchange era. The jersey restores the 1978-97 Jets logo and uniforms, with a new black twist. Safe to say, the excitement among fans is palpable.

What is even more exciting, however, is seeing the four-time NFL MVP back at the team facility. As soon as the news surfaced online, fans were quick to mention that Aaron showing up for a voluntary workout was a slap in the face of people who claimed he wasn’t all in for the upcoming season. They were also amazed by his swagger and could feel the hype around him reignite. See for yourselves:

That said, A-Rod’s swift recovery and return to the field is nothing short of a medical miracle, and it has given all the athletes suffering similar injuries hope and a plan to make an early return.

Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles Tear Paved the Way for Other Athletes

A-Rod teased the fans with the idea of coming back last year, even before many expected him to. Just a few weeks after his ACL surgery, he started walking, and within months; he was spotted throwing the balls on the field. However, his plans to return early didn’t materialize after the Jets were knocked out of playoff contention. However, he is now back for good, and it took him only 6 months to do so, something that was unthinkable in the past as it took players up to a year to even start basic rehab.

The 40-year-old has set a blueprint for many other athletes to recover and return from similar injuries. One such is UFC star Jamahal Hill, who returns to the octagon against Alex Pereira. As per US Sun-Times, Hill tore his left Achilles last July and when he saw Rodgers return early, he immediately sought the same doctor, Neal ElAttrache, and moved to Vegas to access the best resources. Hill will be back in the ring in just 9 months.

Nonetheless, the Jets’ roster has come leaps and bounds since the end of the last season and they would look to at least make the playoffs for the first time since 201o. Many believe that if the squad remains fit, and Rodgers balls out, the squad is good enough to make the AFC Championship. After a busy free agency period that saw the Jets acquire standout O-linemen, this belief is certainly justified.