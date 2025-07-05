“The GOAT Along With The Real MVPs”: Tom Brady’s Heartfelt Birthday Post For Mom Wins Hearts

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12, left) kisses mother Galynn Brady (right) after Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tom Brady is the most successful player to ever strap on an NFL helmet. He was able to achieve that because of some talent, but mostly due to hard work, competitiveness, and determination. All these things he learned from his parents, Tom Sr. and Galynn, while growing up in San Mateo, California.

Brady has been vocal about the important role his parents’ support played in helping him reach the heights he did. They were both significant characters in last year’s Patriots documentary, The Dynasty, produced by Apple TV+, providing context for Brady’s upbringing and personal life.

Brady’s parents continue to be a loving part of his life, and the seven-time Super Bowl champ reciprocated that love on America’s birthday, which just so happens to also be his mother’s birthday as well.

“This is one of the most important birthdays today! Happy Birthday, Mom. Thank you for being someone our family could always count on. Your strength and determination and love and selflessness knows no bounds. We are so lucky to have a mom that leads by example,” Brady wrote.

“Today we celebrate not just everything you’ve done, but for the incredible person you are. We love you so much, and we’re beyond grateful for every moment we get to share with you. Happy Birthday! And happy birthday to America! Everyone have a great 4th of July,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

The post includes five photos: one of Brady and his parents, one of Galynn and one of her 10 grandchildren, one of Galynn at a sporting event, one of her and Tom Sr. on their wedding day, and one of an American flag. Needless to say, Galynn got a lot of love from people other than her son because of that post.

“Happy bday Mama Brady,” said Julian Edelman; “Happy Birthday Ms Brady,” said Phillip Dorsett, both former wide receivers who caught passes from Brady.

Rob Gronkowski’s father, Gordie, also wished Mrs. Brady: “Thank u momma Brady! Let ur day be filed w smiles and muscle chugs! Was always great seeing u in Tampa and New England. This cheers for u.” NHL legend Tie Domi also shared a few heart emojis in his comment on the post.

Galynn celebrated her 79th birthday this year. She and Tom were married back in 1969, and they celebrated their 55th anniversary just last year. They had three other children apart from Tom, all older sisters: Maureen, Julie, and Nancy. Their four kids have also blessed them with 10 grandchildren.

Tom Sr. owned an insurance company and Galynn worked as a flight attendant for TWA while Tom was growing up. And while they don’t work anymore, they still live in the same San Mateo house that young Tom grew up in, despite the hundreds of millions of dollars their son has made.

That’s because Galynn has never had it easy. Even during the best years of her life, while her son was the toast of the athletic world, she was fighting her own battle with breast cancer. She was diagnosed in 2016, but after a yearlong fight, she defeated the terrible disease. Clearly, young Tom isn’t the only winner in the family.