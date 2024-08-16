Three Words Describe Drake Maye’s Fight for Patriots Starting Job: “Wasn’t Consistent Enough”

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Shades of Josh Allen were visible when Drake Maye made a run toward the end zone, scoring his first Touchdown. However, the UNC Alum couldn’t replicate Allen’s consistency, failing to light up the second preseason game with his passing.

The Patriots took on the Eagles in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium recently, but couldn’t get over the line, losing 14-13. Maye, who lasted only a single drive, completing only 2 passes for 19 yards, got an extended outing and fared better than the last time. However, that probably wasn’t enough to get him the starting job for the Patriots.

Gregg Rosenthal was back with another episode of the NFL Daily podcast, where he reacted to Maye’s time on the field against the Eagles.

Calling it a “Drake Maye” night, Rosenthal felt that the UNC Alum showed flashes of brilliance, but didn’t do enough to bully his way into the QB1 spot. He lacked consistency and in the end, didn’t quite capitalize enough on the chance he got to give Jacoby Brissett some tough competition for the starting job.

“He [Maye] flashed, there were moments, but there weren’t enough sustained moments for him to truly push Brissett. I don’t think Maye was consistent enough but there were moments. There were flashes but there was also stagnation. Things were happening slowly for him.“

Maye was vocal at the scrimmage, changing plays, and was rewarded with a Touchdown in his 2nd drive. But the 2nd half was full of stagnation, including a fumbled snap. Maye was slow in getting through his reads.

Despite Brissett’s underwhelming performance and Maye’s improved showing, the rookie quarterback failed to unseat the veteran. Jerod Mayo’s post-game comments strongly suggested that Brissett would retain the starting job.

Head Coach Jerod Mayo makes stance clear on QB1 spot

Maye quadrupled his snaps, taking part in 24 plays and completing 6-11 passes for 47 yards along with a rushing TD. He outperformed the veteran, Jacoby Brissett, who completed only 3-7 passes and threw a pick in a heavy coverage.

But it seemingly wasn’t enough.

As per NBC Sports, coach Mayo expressed satisfaction with Maye’s progress, noting his composure and execution of the game plan. While the team plans to gradually increase Maye’s playing time, Mayo affirmed Brissett’s current status as the starter.

While emphasizing competition in the squad for all places, Mayo feels Brissett has earned his job and will likely keep it even if Maye outperforms him in a few preseason games. The 21-year-old will only assume the starting job when he proves that he has surpassed Brissett and he’s ready.

“He [Maye] had great composure. I thought he went out there and did a lot of good things. That was always the plan to play him more. For me, we always talk about competition, and that’s at all spots. So, even if Drake beats out Jacoby, I mean, he earned that role. When he’s ready to go, and if he’s better than Jacoby, then he’ll play; he’ll start.”

Brissett will probably be a starter when the season starts and he will keep that position as of now. However, if the veteran continues to make mistakes as he did in the preseason, fans might see more of Drake Maye on the field even in his rookie year.