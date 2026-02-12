Seattle Woman Was Furious That the Super Bowl Parade Blocked the Bike Lane, and Fans Are Divided

After 12 long years, the streets of Seattle filled with the Seahawks’ colors on Wednesday, celebrating the second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The event, with a turnout of 1 million spectators, was kept under control well by the city authorities. A far cry from the chaos that prevailed on the previous occasion.

Advertisement

In 2014, the Super Bowl parade had a turnout of 700,000. It led to logistical nightmares, including an overwhelmed transport system, a lack of effective physical barriers, communication failures, property damage, and the disruption of schools due to the absence of both staff and students.

This year, things were planned and kept in order through coordinated crowd control measures, including barriers and bicycle barricades along the entire two-mile route for the Super Bowl LX parade. The city officials even provided extensive advance notification regarding road closures for February 11. Yet, a ruckus over the street closure was bound to happen.

The flare-up happened when a woman on a bike went off on the police, swearing at the people blocking the bike lane.

In a short video shared online, a TikToker is seen recording the lady on the bike who, frustratingly enough, was yelling at the police and saying, “I still have to f**king get to work. I’ve been trying to get through for 60 minutes.”

The TikToker then started mockingly telling her that “every other street’s clear,” and laughing, even calling her a Karen. She eventually told the crowd, “F**k all of you,” before accepting defeat and taking an open route.

This brief exchange has since sparked debate online about whether she was right or wrong.

: A lady has gone viral for being upset and arguing with the police that the Seahawks Super Bowl parade was blocking the bike lane… “I still have to f**king get to work. I’ve been trying to get through for 60 minutes. F**k all of you!” pic.twitter.com/C0rsEjt0C7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2026

The majority of fans are unsurprisingly against the lady on the bike, with some saying that she should’ve planned ahead of her route to work. “I’m sure they posted the parade route and let everyone know it would be closed,” commented one X user.

“Seriously? How did she not know about a parade? Did she know about the Super Bowl? A quick glance at anything online and she would have known to stay out of Seattle,” a second penned. “She seems wonderful, maybe learn to plan ahead, lady,” said another.

Some, meanwhile, sided with her. “Honestly, she has a point. W Karen,” one wrote. “Man, let the lady get to work,” another added. “She ain’t wrong,” penned a third in her defence.

She ain’t wrong — AmightyDG. (@DGoffsibley) February 12, 2026

Except for this altercation between the bike lady, the police, and some fans, no other issues have arisen this year. In fact, officials reported no arrests, and city crews successfully cleared debris by the afternoon.

All roads and lanes of 4th Avenue were opened by 4:45 p.m. The rally began half an hour later than its intended 10 a.m. start time. So, give or take six hours of road blockage, which isn’t so bad given the huge turnout.

The crowd, notably, reached a million for this year’s celebration, which is reportedly the highest in the city’s history. Some fans traveled through regions and lined up from Tuesday night to get good spots.

The Seattle Seahawks faithful, also known as ’12s,’ climbed street signs, trees, and even bus stops to catch a glimpse of their players. The victory and the parade were indeed a statement and announcement of sorts that the Seahawks are back in business.