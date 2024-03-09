Andy Reid Retains Three-Peat Spirits With Hopes to Re-Sign Chris Jones After Getting a Deal Done With LB Drue Tranquill

If you’re not living under the rocks, you’re probably very much aware that no team in the NFL has yet clinched a three-peat. We are talking about the era after the 1970 merger, of course. However, much like the Patriots in 2005, the Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to etch their name in the history book, as they have successfully defended their title against the Niners in the 2023 season. It’s not a simple task, though, as contract restructures are all up in the air, with their key headache being securing their defensive stalwart, Chris Jones.

Advertisement

Ever since the Mississippi State alum was picked in the second round by the Chiefs in 2016, Chris Jones has added incredible value to the Chiefs’ secondary. In his 8-year NFL career, Jones has been an unsung hero in the Chiefs’ last 3 Super Bowl wins. His performances on the field have helped him become a 5 time Pro Bowler and 2 time First Team All-Pro. With Kansas City inching closer to a three-peat, retaining a player like Jones is paramount to building a Super Bowl-bound team.

However, one cannot simply forget how the relationship had strained between Jones and the Chiefs last year. Entering into the final year of his contract, the star DT was unhappy with the money he was making when compared to other athletes in his position, USA TODAY reports. Jones then demanded a revised contract and went on a holdout until his demands were met. His stalemate with the club even saw him miss the season opener against Detroit. Chris missing the match and training camp saw him get fined up to $2 million before the Chiefs finally agreed to a revised contract.

Advertisement

As per Spotrac, Jones exceeded his four-year contract worth $80 million at the conclusion of the 2023 season. He is now set to test the waters of free agency if HC Andy Reid and the front office don’t plan to extend him. So, it’s only natural for fans to panic, as the rumor mills keep spamming, even connecting Jones with Joe Burrow and his Bengals. Luckily for the Chiefs Nation, Jones earlier today put out a cryptic tweet which likely pointed towards a contract extension.

Earlier today, Chris Jones tweeted a screenshot of Coach Reid and him celebrating their recent Super Bowl victory. The photo saw Jones lying on the field and Big Red on top of him celebrating. However, the image also hilariously conveyed the metaphor of Coach Reid holding down Jones – a sign of the contract extension and a reverse of what happened last year. Or at least, that’s what the fans have been saying. Take a look:

Advertisement

While fans were excited with Jones’ tease, they also had good news in store when reports emerged of Drue Tranquill signing a 3-year contract extension with the Chiefs.

Andy Reid and the Front Office Agree on a Contract Extension for LB Drue Tranquill

One of the underrated components in the Chief’s Super Bowl defense last year was linebacker Drew Tranquill. Despite being his debut season in Arrowhead, the former Chargers man made the most of his eight starts in the 16 games played. The LB made 79 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, according to ESPN. His ability to step up during starter Nick Bolton’s injury was outstanding, and he has thus secured a contract extension with the Chiefs.

Earlier today, NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that Drew is re-signing with the Chiefs on a 3-year contract worth $19 million. Rapoport reported that nearly $13 million will be guaranteed to Drew during this period.

Extending Drew is surely a quality decision, as it helps Steve Spagnuolo preserve the core team for the upcoming season. However, it remains to be seen if Nick Bolton will remain on the roster after his contract expires in 2024.