“The New York Giants don’t care minority or not”: Eli Manning defends his former team amidst Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit

Brian Flores made headlines after filing a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and 3 other teams, including the Giants. But Eli Manning came to the defence of his former team.

Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants for alleged racism in hiring. He presented that the teams only brought him in under the facade of the NFL’s Rooney Rule that requires teams to interview a minority candidate for the position.

The Giants hired former Bills Co-ordinator Brian Daboll as the new head of the franchise. Brian Flores was one of the candidates for the job. And apparently, the Giants decided to hire Daboll before interviewing Flores for the job.

Had not been from an accidental text from Bill Belichick, Flores would never have gotten to know.

In class-action lawsuit, Brian Flores shines public light on his experiences as Black coach in NFL. He alleges sham head coach interviews, including with Giants last month, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offering him $100K per loss to tank in 2019, and more: https://t.co/FwWUH16GAy pic.twitter.com/uFN22wszm4 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 1, 2022

With his former team under attack, Eli Manning had the Giants back.

Eli Manning said there was no wrongdoing with Brian Flores and the Giants

Manning, who won 2 Super Bowls with the New York Giants, had his say on the matter with Brian Flores and the Giants.

“I was not involved in any of that process in any way, so I don’t know the details. I know the Giants organization. And I know they do everything possible to give everybody a fair chance. They don’t care minority or not, they are looking for the best possible candidate. They are going to do everything properly to look for that perfect candidate. So, I don’t think there was any wrongdoing there.”

Eli Manning had a recent return to the Giants front office in business operations. The New York based team also offered an statement on the matter

A statement from the Giants on the Brian Flores lawsuit: pic.twitter.com/l4jgn6KVZM — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) February 1, 2022

