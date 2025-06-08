“The Steelers Are Back In Business”: Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes Comparison Makes Fans Hopeful For Pittsburgh

Aaron Rodgers is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks to have graced the National Football League. Be it his pure passing ability or football IQ, Rodgers, in his time with Green Bay, has consistently redefined what was possible from the pocket. But A-Rod enters the twilight of his career.

At 41, and fresh off a disastrous 2-year stint with the Jets that saw him marred with injuries and off-field drama, the focus around the quarterback has now shifted from what he can do to how long he can do it. So naturally, his latest $19.5 million, one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers is being met with cautious optimism.

While narratives, opinions and form remain transient in nature, what is permanent is statistical data. For numbers never lie, and according to them, Aaron Rodgers still belongs to the crème de la crème in the NFL — a claim that can be proved when one compares the veteran quarterback to Patrick Mahomes.

The Steelers quarterback’s last season in New York saw him throw 28 touchdown passes—more than Patrick Mahomes, who finished with 26. This stat alone sparked immediate comparisons online. But it goes even deeper.

UNDERRATED#Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had more passing touchdowns than #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes last season. Rodgers: 28 touchdowns

Mahomes: 26 touchdowns Aaron Rodgers is once again underrated. pic.twitter.com/8SvObVC75e — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 8, 2025

In terms of career accolades, the Chiefs star has three Super Bowl titles to Rodgers’ one, two All-Pro selections to Rodgers’ four, and a career win-loss record of 89-23 versus Rodgers’ 153-87-1. But when it comes to stats that truly reveal the quality of a quarterback, it is a neck-and-neck battle.

While A-Rod (102.6) slightly edges Mahomes (102.1) in QBR, the 29-year-old holds a narrow lead at 66.6%, compared to Rodgers’ 65.1% in completion percentage. And MVPs? Rodgers has four to Mahomes’ two. All this, despite Aaron Rodgers being 12 years older than him.

WHO HAS HAD THE BETTER #NFL CAREER…? PATRICK MAHOMES OR AARON RODGERS pic.twitter.com/pQT9aybc3B — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 8, 2025

It’s this statistical proximity that gives Steelers fans a reason to hope. After all, Aaron Rodgers didn’t just join any team. He has signed with a Pittsburgh franchise that hasn’t had a true offensive identity since Ben Roethlisberger’s final years.

For a franchise that’s been starved for so long, their latest quarterback’s statistical superiority has given the fans something to look forward to.

“If the Steelers O-line holds up, then you can pretty much say that Steelers are back in business,” wrote a fan. “Aaron Rodgers also did this with the 2nd worst run game in the league,” raved another.

One fan, meanwhile, argued that stats only provide half the picture because Broncos rookie Bo Nix arguably had a better statistical season than both the quarterbacks in question.

“What’s your point? Bo Nix had more then both of them yet we all know he not Mahomes level at this point in career,” argued the fan.

The rest believed what truly matters is the result. “A Rod and his team won like 4 games, meanwhile Patty made another SB appearance,” wrote an “X” user.

It’s true that the soon-to-be 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers’ physical mobility is not what it once was. However, the Steelers have given him all the tools necessary with promising offensive linemen like Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, and Isaac Seumalo, while surrounding him with weapons like DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, and Pat Freiermuth.

It’s safe to say Mike Tomlin & Co. may really be back in business.